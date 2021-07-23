It just wouldn't feel like summer in New York if we weren't getting day drunk and sunburnt in the courtyard of MoMA PS1 surrounded by sea of Gossip Girl reboot lookalikes, listening to some of the coolest artists you might not have even heard of before.

After being forced to forgo last year's season due to the pandemic, MoMA PS1's long-running outdoor music series, Warm Up, is finally back to close out the summer properly. Taking place August 7, 14 and 21, Warm Up will return in-person for an abbreviated run of shows operating at a limited capacity for those with either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 and will be available to livestream globally for anyone unable to make it.

This year's lineup features performances and DJ sets from artists like Yung Baby Tate, Yu Su, glaive and ericdoa, Ariel Zetina, La Goony Chonga, Doss and more. In a switch up from previous seasons, this year's Warm Up will be performed in the center of the Courtyard taking place on artist Rashid Johnson's participatory installation and sound work, Stage. Additionally, MoMA PS1 will keep the party going into Sunday with afternoon DJ sets at The Rockaway Hotel featuring talent sourced from the Warm Up lineup.

Check out the full Warm Up lineup below and head over to MoMA's site for more information.

August 7 Amorphous / Empire / Philadelphia, PA

Yung Baby Tate / Atlanta, GA

Patia Borja, MISTERVATION, River Moon / PATIASFANTASYWORLD / Jacksonville, Florida + Detroit, MI + Capetown, South Africa + New York, NY

SURF GANG / SURF GANG / New York, NY, USA

Joselo & Friedplatano / Maricon / New York, NY

August 14

foreigner / Los Angeles, CA + Trinidad

Ariel Zetina / Smart Bar + Discwoman + Rumors / Chicago, IL

La Goony Chonga / Miami, FL

rrao, K Wata, Enayet, Simisea / SLINK / New York, NY

Ana Roxanne / Kranky Records / Brooklyn, NY

August 21

Doss / LuckyMe / Brooklyn, NY

glaive and ericdoa / Interscope Records / Hendersonville, NC + Monroe, CT

Sango / AGO / Grand Rapids, MI

Yu Su / bié + Music From Memory / Vancouver, Canada + Kaifeng, China

Club Eat / New York, NY