Mercury Prize 2020 Shortlist Makes Herstory

The Mercury Prize just announced its 2020 shortlist, and this year, it's making history; for the first time ever, women lead in nominations with a total of seven out of 12.
This year's Mercury Prize will honor the best British album released between July 20, 2019 and July 17, 2020 and, per usual, the winner will be chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry professionals.
The ceremony will be held at London's Hammersmith Apollo on September 10, depending on guidelines surrounding COVID-19. Last year, Dave won the Mercury Prize for his LP Psychodrama, beating artists like The 1975 and slowthai, while previous recipients include Wolf Alice, James Blake, Portishead and more.
The 2020 #HyundaiMercuryPrize Shortlist has been revealed! Let's take a deeper look at the 12 incredible albums tha… https://t.co/ywrRKVT74i— Mercury Prize (@Mercury Prize)1595500483.0
Among the 2020 nominees are Charli XCX for her compelling, off-the-cuff quarantine album how i'm feeling now and Dua Lipa for her disco-pop sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.
Read the complete shortlist, below.
Porridge Radio - Every Bad
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter
Sports Team - Deep Down Happy
Kano - Hoodies All Summer
Anna Meredith - FIBS
Georgia - Seeking Thrills
Lanterns on the Lake - Spook the Herd
Moses Boyd - Dark Matter
Charli XCX - how i'm feeling now
Stormzy - Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Photo via Getty for dcp/ Kevin Winter