Get ready for life to be a whole lot more plastic (and prepare yourselves for an excessive amount of Aqua references ahead), because we now have our first look at Margot Robbie in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

Warner Brothers shared its first glimpse of Robbie as the titular Barbie from the forthcoming feature film thats set to be released July 31, 2023. The photo sees the actress as the iconic doll, dressed in a blue-striped halter top complete with matching accessories atop a hot pink convertible thats presumably parked outside of her even pinker Dream House.

As if the still wasn't enough to entice on its own, Robbie is also set to star alongside an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell and more. Plus, Greta Gerwig is also set to write and direct, with Noah Baumbach attached as a cowriter, which should dispel any notion that this Barbie movie will be anything like what you would expect.

Robbie pointed this fact out in a 2021 interview with Variety, explaining that “people generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’” The actress went on to talk about playing such a massive pop culture figure, explaining that it “comes with a lot of baggage ... and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it.”

Barbie isn't the only toy that's set that's currently making its way to the silver screen either. Barbie's parent company, Mattel, apparently has projects based on the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, “Masters of the Universe,” Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy all in the works too. Will they live up to the same hype as a Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie adaptation? Probably not, but we'll hold off judgement until then.