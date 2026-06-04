Nia Archives Is Lightning in a Bottle
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're looking back at Lightning In a Bottle 2026 with British multi-hyphenate artist and producer Nia Archives, who trekked down to the desert to sing and dance and mystify the gathered masses with her signature sound.
Her last album, Silence Is Loud, was just about our favorite album in 2024. Her next offering, Emotional Junglist, comes out in July, but don't fret — the girl has an entire catalogue to work through that will keep us well and truly busy until then: Headz Gone West, Forbidden Feelingz, Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against tha Wall and the remixes, of course. She also opened for Beyoncé on the heralded Renaissance tour, campaigned for an Electronic/Dance category at the MOBO Awards, and has been nominated numerous times, from the Brit Award to the Mercury Prize, MOBO Awards, and UK Music Video Awards.
Still, while we fret about over the impending release of Emotional Junglist, let's see what went down in the desert at her lightning in a bottle set in the desert at Lightning In a Bottle 2026. (Ba dum tiss, to the tune of her jungle inspired tracks.)
By the way, Nia, can we get an artist ID on that "Emotional Junglist" tramp stamp? Our editor has some ideas for her next round of ink and would love the recommendation.
"We made a gas station stop off!"
"Doing some pre-show promo."
"Skimming pics with Kathyyyy."
"Last ciggy before the show!"
"Trailer snap by Kathy."
"Ma new Emotional Junglist tattoo!"
"A Lightning In a Bottle fan with tha OG junglist worldwide t-shirt!"
"This is my first festival with ma live band!"
"Performing 'So Tell Me...' !!"
MORE ON PAPER
Music
i-dle Is Always Evolving
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Baz
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Baz
26 May
Entertainment
Keke Palmer Earned Her Crown
Photography by Williejane / Story by Joan Summers
Photography by Williejane / Story by Joan Summers
21 May
Entertainment
Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, 'The Boys' Girl's Girls
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Anna Koblish
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Anna Koblish
15 May
Music
Zara Larsson Takes Us on a Ride
Story by Bea Isaacson / Photography by Julia and Vincent
Story by Bea Isaacson / Photography by Julia and Vincent
08 May
Sports
Liv Morgan Gets Rough
Photography by Gustavo Chams / Story by Isai Rocha
Photography by Gustavo Chams / Story by Isai Rocha
14 April