Nia Archives Is Lightning in a Bottle

This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies. Today, we're looking back at Lightning In a Bottle 2026 with British multi-hyphenate artist and producer Nia Archives, who trekked down to the desert to sing and dance and mystify the gathered masses with her signature sound.

Her last album, Silence Is Loud, was just about our favorite album in 2024. Her next offering, Emotional Junglist, comes out in July, but don't fret — the girl has an entire catalogue to work through that will keep us well and truly busy until then: Headz Gone West, Forbidden Feelingz, Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against tha Wall and the remixes, of course. She also opened for Beyoncé on the heralded Renaissance tour, campaigned for an Electronic/Dance category at the MOBO Awards, and has been nominated numerous times, from the Brit Award to the Mercury Prize, MOBO Awards, and UK Music Video Awards.

Still, while we fret about over the impending release of Emotional Junglist, let's see what went down in the desert at her lightning in a bottle set in the desert at Lightning In a Bottle 2026. (Ba dum tiss, to the tune of her jungle inspired tracks.)

By the way, Nia, can we get an artist ID on that "Emotional Junglist" tramp stamp? Our editor has some ideas for her next round of ink and would love the recommendation.