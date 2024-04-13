Coachella 2024: PAPER's Version

A rolling festival review of Coachella 2024, weekend one.



Coachella Day One: Depth, Dust and Dying Phones I fucking love Coachella.

And before we get into it, yes, I love it for all the reason people talk shit about it. It’s overflowing with influencers and models, people who put their phones up during concerts, guys who want to know what after-party you’re going to, and girls who ask you what you do for a living before they ask you your name. And you know what? I love it. You want to go to a fest where everyone camps and you don’t have to show up with a full face beat to feel hot? Bonnaroo is right there, babes. But this? This is Coachella, the land where the classes are separated into groups by wristband access, where you can stand in line to the porter potty behind Renee Rapp as she canoodles with Towa Bird, where your attendance ensures you’ll be in the background of someone’s TikTok video, where a woman who looks strikingly like Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio (it’s definitely model Alessandra Ambrosio) is just chilling on the grass as you charge your phone backstage. This is my third Coachella, and with each year comes a new and glorious desert experience, one where I choose to ignore just how much it will hurt to walk back to the parking area in cowboy boots and that all the promises of meeting up before the set rarely come to fruition once night falls, batteries die and service is lost. Still, for all its pomp and shallow circumstance, Coachella is, bar none, one of the most magical places on the planet, because it’s an absolute oasis of music, a mecca of sound, the earth’s most talented, diverse, imaginative artists, come here to meet the rest of the world. It’s a fucking sonic feast, and on day one we were eating well.

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter gave us evidence that pop will always be alive, thank you very much. My new favorite band, L'imperatrice, turned the desert into a dance floor. I missed Tinashe’s set (look I was in interviews and maybe if you had a fucking business that you were passionate about you would know what it takes to run a fucking business but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about) but I had at least three people bring it up to me unprompted, and the FOMO I had from hearing about her performance is still pumping through my veins. There was also Lil Uzi Vert set that was magnetic I accidentally ended up there on the way to find some friends. But let’s get to the real reason we are here today friends, one woman who you may know as Lana Del-fucking Rey. Phone on 11%, pissed that I just spent $25 on spicy noodles that were basically just a hot mess, I got ready to see our lord and savior, Lizzy Grant. I’d decided to go it alone, sit back in VIP and chill. But once it got closer to the set, it was like the 2013 Urban Outfitters, Tumblr-obsessed version of me took over, and I found myself queuing to get in front of the stage. I nearly missed the opening song, as motorcycles wizzed by to take Lana and her dancers to the stage and girls in white dresses, oversized bows and heart-shaped glasses erupted into screams. Eventually, I got there, flanked by a bunch of youths and their girlfriends, as “Summertime Sadness” played, and Lana Del Rey, looking like she’d been plopped right out of heaven in glittery red bottoms and sparkly blue dress, sweetly sung her song.

Not to bring up Kim Kardashian (again) but some of us are NOT pretty when we cry. But Lana is and not to throw out my thoughts boldly and unchecked (but this is my article) I’d say that’s what we love about her public persona. She hurts so good, too good at times, the way you press into a bruise for the familiarity of the soreness — it shouldn’t be comforting, but it is. This idea brings me to the close of my day-one rant and my main post Lana Del Rey takeaway. Coachella is chock full of beauty, I mean look at Lana, listen to her timeless music, her notes she hits that feel like Ariana Grande’s whistle tones have been dipped in thick cream. Look at the people standing around you, their brand-deal outfits clinging to them perfectly. But beauty is still messy and complicated, it’s why our heart leaps during the “Ride” intro at the words, “I’m fucking crazy but I’m free,” the reason “you like your girls insane” feels so resonate on “Born To Die.” Much like Billie Eilish told the crowd after their joint rendition of “Video Games,” Lana is “the reason for half you bitches existence, including mine.” So here’s to Coachella day one, with all its dust, depth, dying phones sore legs and songs that hurt. It’s all so messy, it's all so fucking beautiful.