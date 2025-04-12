Coachella 2025: PAPER's Version

PAPER is back at Coachella, interviewing, reviewing and soaking in all the branded, influencer (and dare we say) authentic music moments mixed with chaos and MAYHEM (see what we did there?) the fest can offer. Keep it locked here all weekend long as we tell you what really went down at the desert's biggest, best fest.

Day One: To Wake Her Is To Lose Her

Let's get right into it. I am so grateful, humbled, shocked that I got to experience the world's first, only and last ever live music performance. What I witnessed last night during Lady Gaga's set is something I have never seen in my life. As someone who has shifted, rewired, etc. their entire life around live music I've seen so many pop shows — but I have never, ever, ever seen anything like that. Lady Gaga's headlingperformance at this year's Coachella was actual art. I cried. I danced. I cried. I questioned reality. I cried again. What a beautiful testament to her album MAYHEM to fans, and to music.

"I love you so much I wanted to make a romantic gesture to you this year, in these times of mayhem," she told us, standing in a billowy white dress and platinum wig with cascading, romantic curls. "I decided to build you an opera house in the desert," she added — my mind immediately thinking, "Gaga can build us a whole opera house, and he can't even text you back?"

But the true kicker, she added, is why we're all here today: "For all the love and all the joy and all the strength you've given me my whole life. Sometimes I feel I went into a dream when I was like 20 years old. I've been in a dream ever since then, and I didn't know if I wanted to wake up. Because what if you weren't there?" Chills.

And that, my friends brings us to the day one Coachella experience — the perfect mirage smack dab in the middle of the world's mayhem. Your feeds are likely a combination of political turmoil and influencer fits at the moment, a weird dance of we deserve the bliss vs. we need to be aware — a constant questioning of how to be awake within the dream.