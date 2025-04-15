Coachella Photobooth Exclusives by YouTube and Booth By Bryant
According to science, each year there is a noticeable uptick in candid photo capture during the first weekend of Coachella. Okay, so maybe not according to science — but definitely according to our Instagram feeds where we can see celebs, TikTok stars and artists gathering backstage to take a selfie, post a video, or share other exclusive content.
Amid the running back and forth to stages, waiting in line at the VIP bar and complimenting festival looks — it can be hard to make sure you walk away with a tangible festival moment. Lucky for us, YouTube Music, as part of their backstage content studio, and Booth by Bryant set up backstage so that artists could grab vintage photobooth candids to go, and they've shared them all with PAPER.
Check out exclusive backstage photos of Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane, d4vd, Benee, The Beaches, DJO, Kneecap, ARCA and more below.
Photography: YouTube x Booth By Bryant
From Your Site Articles
- Coachella 2024: PAPER's Version ›
- d4vd Makes His Coachella Desert Debut ›
- Coachella 2025 Live Review - PAPER Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Kesha, the Barefoot Baddie From Tennessee
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
03 April
Entertainment
Dylan Mulvaney Finds Her Light
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
07 April
Music
Lil Nas X Is Revving Up
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
01 April
Music
Daniel Seavey Runs It Back
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Elinor Kry / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Grooming by Ryann Carter
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Elinor Kry / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Grooming by Ryann Carter
28 March