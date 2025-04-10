We're Going Back to Cali: PAPER's Coachella Picks

If you’re reading this PAPER is already in California.

Tomorrow is the first day of the first weekend of Coachella 2025. For some of us, the annual trip to the desert is a much-needed escape from New York’s sprawling winter. For others, it’s a shot jaunt away from the California coast and a nice break from LA traffic. And, for others — the festival experience will consist of YouTube live streams we’ll come back early from our lunch breaks to catch on Friday.

Whether you’ll be in Palm Springs applying copious amounts of sunscreen or living vicariously through content from your favorite hashtag, influencer, you won’t want to miss this year’s lineup.

From DJs we’d risk passing out in the heat for to underground indie groups we’re dragging our friends to and even RSVPing to exclusive parties before we even learn what the address is — here’s PAPER’s must-watch acts and must-hit parties at this year’s Coachella

The Charli xcx Cinematic Universe @papermagazine @Charli XCX u will always be famous 💚 the brat remix album listening party at storm king was so julia #brat #charlixcx It’s not Coachella without some pulsing, electronic beats. The artists we’re wearing metallic bodysuits and body glitter for are consistently some of the most important to the festival’s iconic identity. And the electronic artists featured this year are nothing short of legendary. We can’t wait to see what antics the genre’s hottest names are going to pull. Multiple members of the xcx CMU are slated for Coachella 2025 appearances. Ms. Charli herself is feeling her “Hot Girl” oats more like 10 movies, she’s (reportedly) officially married. Charli’s made time to grace the Coachella stage, so something special must be in store. Maybe some of her non-musical posse will join her? Gabi? Alex? Julia? A.G. Cook and The Dare, each of whom helped produce Brat and went on to feature on the glimmering remix album, have their own sets this weekend. If you haven’t exposed yourself to their solo work, the desert will be a good place to start (so long as The Dare doesn’t try any crowd surfing).

New Gen Noise Photo by Augusto Silva Alliegro Charli and her minions aren’t the only electronic legends blessing the festival this year. Arca is sure to light up whichever of the five stages she lands on. When hasn’t she? She’s a loose cannon, live-performance-wise, so be ready for either dancing to your reggaeton favorites from Kick, or becoming paralyzed while she paints the stage in blood to the sounds of some unreleased work we’ve yet to hear but will definitely love. In addition to the aforementioned goats, a new generation of ethereal, experimental divas are popping up at Coachella this year, and we cant wait to see what Snow Strippers has planned. Will the duo continue their high energy, low volume, bass-heavy, SoundCloud mumbling performance style under the desert sun? Or will they take the opportunity to switch things up and gain some new fans in the process? We vote both. If Horsegiirl brings even an ounce of the energy she brought to her Boiler Room Berlin set, she’ll have one of the weekend’s strongest acts. Speaking of killer Boiler Rooms, Sara Landry is sure to leave fans with ears ringing, but in the good way, like the helps you fall asleep in even if you’re in a horrible car camping situation good way. Kumo 99’s punky, dancey electronica makes them another one to tune into, and as former openers for Magdalena Bay and Cowgirl Clue, they’re well seasoned to take on America’s hottest festival.

Avoiding The FOMO See on Instagram For the hardcore girls, Coachella is light work. It’s merely one stop in the “365, never-go-home, don’t eat don’t sleep,” lifestyle. And if you think the worst feeling one can face this in Indio is dehydration, heat stroke or even a bad trip, you’re wrong. Trust us, the fear of FOMO is fare more dire. But, wherever you fall on the partygirl spectrum, Palm Springs and Indio have something for you. Revolve is once again bringing their own lineup to the desert. This year, it carries acts like Lil Wayne and Cardi B. It’ll be the fashion brand’s eighth year of drawing influencer crowds from the main festival to their own, so if you’re interested in a photo opp that could get you your next brand deal, you’re gonna wanna stop here. The unofficial Coachella afters, Neon Carnival, is back as well. We’d love to see you there — if you can get in! Kourtney Kardashian’s Camp Poosh will be fancy — and catch us turning up to Tiesto at Disko Mirage hosted at the Zenyara estate and if the Guess Compound scene is anything like last year's, we’ll also be there, thank you very much. We’ll take the complimentary Casamigos with a smile.

The Indie Darlings Now, let’s say you came to Coachella with no glitter adornments on your face. You’re the friend in jorts and your favorite artist’s merch. That’s cool, we love that for you. You’re looking for the more chill sets. Maybe you’re more indie-pilled. Don’t worry, the 2025 lineup is holding space for you too. PAPER is packing granola bars and Gatorade to brave the barricade at Clairo’s “Charm-chella” set. We’re darting across the festival grounds to catch just one song from Beth Gibbons. We can’t wait to cool down and sway side-to-side with our girls at Blonde Redhead. We might just see you in the crowd for julie and Underscores, each of which have solidified themselves as staples in the new generation of alternative.

PAPER's Non-negotiables There’s no excuse not to be at Glorilla or Megan Thee Stallion’s performances. Seriously. And of course, PAPER’s not missing any of this year’s headliners. Lady Gaga’s Friday night slot is our Super Bowl: We can’t wait to be in a sea of little monsters, being girlfriends for the weekend, witnessing the first performance of The Mayhem Ball. Green Day will be fun too. It’ll give those of us in situationships with 40-year-olds something to talk to them about. And Posty rounds out the weekend! We’ll be sunburnt, sore-all-over, eyes stinging from being glued to our favorites and his neo-country will honestly make for a nice, sweet send-off. A farewell to the beautiful Coachella sun and stars. He might just get us to God’s Country — whether that’s back to LA, home to New York City, or anywhere else we’re escaping for the weekend.