Lady Gaga was one of the only highlights of 2020. She blessed us all with her much-awaited album Chromatica, served us collabs with Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK, organized a major COVID-19 relief online event, used her platform to raise the spirits of frontline workers during the pandemic and even has plans to release a book about kindness.

Mother Monster really is doing the most, which is why she 100% deserves to be the recipient of the first ever MTV Video Music Awards' Tricon Award. The new title takes the place of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award and was created for artists that contribute significantly to pop culture at large.

Gaga also won Artist of the Year, and joined Grande in winning VMAs for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year with their Chromatica banger, "Rain on Me," which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June.

The duo delivered a live performance of the song on the VMAs' socially distanced stage, wearing masks the entire time. When Grande wasn't on stage, Gaga performed "911" and an piano rendition of Chromatica's lead single, "Stupid Love."

Watch the whole Chromatica medley performance, below.