Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating

It seems as if the rumors about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are true.

After weeks of dating speculation, a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and the Dune actor, 27, are very much an item — though their situation is apparently pretty chill at the moment.

"They are keeping things casual at this point," as the insider said. "It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

The source then went on to answer the question that was on everyone's mind this past weekend, namely why Kylie and Timothée weren't at Coachella together. However, they explained that it was as simple as The Kardashians star deciding "she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée" right now, seeing as how she "really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

If we really want to speculate though, Kylie could have also wanted to avoid the same fate as her sister, Kendall Jenner, who made headlines before she even set foot on the festival grounds thanks to her rumored romance with headliner Bad Bunny. After all, the informant said that her romance with Timothée has been a "new and exciting" experience, as well as something that's "been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships." So maybe she just wants to keep things drama free for half a second? Especially since everyone's been freaking out over Travis Scott leaving a flirty comment on her Instagram, which he just so happened to delete after her cute little taco date with Timmy.

That said, neither Kylie nor Timothée have addressed the dating reports. In the meantime though, you can see what Entertainment Tonight's source had to say about the "casual" romance here.