Jessica Simpson Is for the Dolls?

Jessica Simpson is having a cultural resurgence thanks to… Lushious Massacr ?

For the 45-year-old singer and shoe/purse icon, it’s been an interesting and rejuvenating 2025: her first live performance in 15 years on American Idol , new music in the form of Nashville Canyon , a one-night Vegas comeback and a splashy appearance at the VMAs where she presented Ricky Martin with the Vanguard-style Latin Icon Award.

And now, in an unexpected twist, she’s become an accidental favorite of the dolls — thanks to a chaotic, instantly-viral moment on Lushious’ hit Youtube series Dragvestigations where she sweetly reminded the girls that her heels go up to a size 13, “So y’all all could wear them.” In the video, Lushious affirms that in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, the “huge Jessica Simpson fanbase” loves to “go to the TJ Maxx and get the Jessica Simpson purse.” Simpson’s response? “Celebrate life and get some more Jessica Simpson. Just be yourself. I love it.” An affordable everyday wear icon for the people.

It all tracks. Simpson has always had this very specific, very Texan charm that people spent the 2000s trying to turn into a punchline (remember the whole “Chicken of the Sea” saga?) She was labeled ditzy when she was really just… Jessica! Bubbly, chaotic in a fun way, and unfiltered on camera in a way reality TV wasn’t used to yet. That same energy is exactly what makes the Dragvestigations clip land. She’s grinning, telling Lushious, “I’m from Texas. I like everything big — I love a big purse, I have a big mouth.” TikTok commenters are fully on board: “Protect Jessica Simpson,” one wrote. Another predicted, “Jessica Simpson career renaissance incoming 2026.” Someone else even posted a Jessica Simpson suitcase they’d just found at TJ Maxx with the caption, “it ate.”

Meanwhile, her business empire — the thing that has kept Jessica Simpson quietly unavoidable for nearly two decades — is suddenly being rediscovered by a new audience. The Jessica Simpson Collection has long been a department-store staple: heels, bags, luggage, dresses, sunglasses, fragrance, denim, you name it. While most celebrity fashion lines came and went, hers became the go-to for people who just wanted something cute, sparkly, reliable, and not trying too hard. It’s camp in the way real American camp actually exists: at the mall, at the airport, at TJ Maxx on a Saturday. So if Jessica Simpson is unexpectedly sliding back into the cultural conversation — embraced by the dolls, TikTok, and anyone who’s ever impulse-bought one of her purses — maybe it’s not a reinvention at all. Maybe we’re all just finally catching back up to her.