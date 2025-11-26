Unwrap Unbeatable Deals This Holiday Season with Verizon
The holiday season is here, and Verizon is rolling out a sleigh-full of deals. This year, the carrier has been offering more than just discounts on the latest devices; Verizon is providing unbeatable deals including free tech, exclusive sweepstakes, and an invitation to switch providers that will have you hitting a jolly high note like Mariah.
If you, or anyone on your gift list this year, is looking to upgrade their tech, Verizon’s holiday deals are sure to be a must-have in this year’s stockings. Without requiring a trade-in, new lines on any myPlan can score an entire suite of devices. You can choose your brand: get the iPhone 17 Pro Max on Verizon with a new line on any myPlan, and get an Apple Watch Series 11 and iPad (A16), all on Verizon with a connected device plan ($1,830 in value). Prefer Android? The same deal applies for the Samsung Galaxy S25 with a new line on any myPlan; get a Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, all on Verizon with a connected device plan ($1,800 in value). Or get the Google Pixel 10 with a new line on any myPlan and get a Pixel Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, all on Verizon with a connected device plan ($1,850 in value) – so you can watch the Mean Girls Christmas dance number in all sizes and formats.
The savings extend to the home and to your ears. New Verizon Home Internet customers can choose a free Samsung 43” TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Marshall Kilburn III, Stream TV Soundbar, Samsung 32” Smart Monitor or $200 Target Gift Card, so you can also watch Stranger Things from the Upside Down without any hiccups. For audiophiles, there are significant markdowns on top-tier brands like Bose, JBL, and Beats, brands whose products will ensure that you’ll be able to stream “Santa Tell Me” at the highest quality.
Beyond that, Verizon is turning wishes into reality with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. From November 24 to December 5, customers can enter for a chance to win holiday prize packages via the My Verizon app. Prizes include a trip to Super Bowl LX, a dream Caribbean family vacation, a luxurious spa retreat at Canyon Ranch in Arizona, a private cooking experience from celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli and a trip for two to the 152nd Big Race at Churchill Downs … experiences that may just beat the annual at-home viewing of The Holiday.
All this, plus Verizon is inviting AT&T and T-Mobile customers to bring their phone bills into a store to see firsthand how the savings add up. No other carrier offers Verizon’s combination of customizable plans, exclusive savings, services and device offers - and they’re ready to prove it.
It’s clear: Verizon is providing value and unforgettable moments this holiday season. So bundle up in your favorite ugly sweater, do some “elf care,” and get ready for another wonderful Holiday season with Verizon.
This article is a collaboration between Verizon and PAPER.