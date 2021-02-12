FILA and NY-based streetwear label, Krost, have teamed up to release a limited edition footwear collaboration; the KROST X FILA Renno, which releases today, introduces Fila's newest silhouette.

The collaboration blends KROST's clean aesthetic with FILA's high-performance legacy: a sleek white, gray and navy colorway complement the durable, sport-ready suede, nylon and recycled leather materials. Of course, Krost's moniker and the FILA logo are both featured on the back of the shoe, but the pair take Krost's "Support Your Friends" slogan one step further.

The Samuel Krost developed campaign that features the latest collaboration, highlights activists committed to resolving social issues from organizations like Food Bank for New York, BK Community Fridges, March For Our Lives, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Stomp Out Bullying, Encourage Kids Foundation and Freedom March NYC. Continuing to uplift those who are making real changes in our communities, the collaboration will support each organization, pledging to donate 10% of the KROST x FILA Renno sale proceeds.

The collaboration is limited to 100 pairs and will be available exclusively on KROST's website.