Kim Kardashian's latest look is the internet's favorite new meme.

While Kanye may have unfollowed her on Instagram, the reality star still appears to be taking style cues from her ex for the 2021 Met Gala. After all, in between the built-in heels, a bodysuit and a mask that obscured her face, the all-black Balenciaga number was reminiscent of the all-white "wedding" dress she donned for Ye's Donda listening party in Chicago — except this outfit was a lot easier for the internet to meme.

Despite her previous promotional snafu, commenters began saying she "dressed up as the Donda album cover," while others similarly joked that "if you look closely, you can see kim in donda's album cover."

if you look closely, you can see kim in donda’s album cover. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FCtbuqfY06 — Janhavi Krishnan (@janhavisanjayy) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, other used the moment to make quick photo edits and gags related to the dichotomy between Kim's outfit and the sparkly, sheer dress sported by her sister Kendall on the very same red carpet.

But perhaps the best (and most popular) memes were the comparisons to shadowy, amorphous figures like a "sleep paralysis demon" and a "locked character in the character selection screen." Not to mention fictional characters like a dementor, the creature from Alien and Detective Conan's Shadow Man.

Why is Kim Kardashian dressed as a sleep paralysis demon waiting for you to wake up? pic.twitter.com/w8Z9dQXWSw — my daddy does sell Banana (@catnipplegirl) September 14, 2021

kim kardashian coming in as “Locked Character in the Character Selection Screen” #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/1MTloLoR0t — Jimmy J 🎙 (@heyjimmyj) September 14, 2021

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

Detective Conan Live Action 2021 world premiere at #MetGala2021 starring Kim as Shadow Woman pic.twitter.com/flojNPO7H0 — ตอนยอน (@tonyon__) September 14, 2021

That said, Kim has yet to comment on the memes. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about the outfit, below.

Kim Kardashian serving us "Women bathroom sign" realness #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cOYI0tvwmZ — Phaya | mirrorball (@fucklorian) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian rockin the Roze skin from Warzone at the Met Gala is a vibe pic.twitter.com/pOGglCZezY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 14, 2021

Kim K cosplaying Buttercup on that one episode of the Powerpuff Girls #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Fr4Vf8aPMo — Andrea (@arequipexit) September 14, 2021

Me when I refuse to be perceived https://t.co/7Ps9Nlgysi — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) September 13, 2021

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021