Kim Kardashian's latest look is the internet's favorite new meme.

While Kanye may have unfollowed her on Instagram, the reality star still appears to be taking style cues from her ex for the 2021 Met Gala. After all, in between the built-in heels, a bodysuit and a mask that obscured her face, the all-black Balenciaga number was reminiscent of the all-white "wedding" dress she donned for Ye's Donda listening party in Chicago — except this outfit was a lot easier for the internet to meme.

Despite her previous promotional snafu, commenters began saying she "dressed up as the Donda album cover," while others similarly joked that "if you look closely, you can see kim in donda's album cover."

Meanwhile, other used the moment to make quick photo edits and gags related to the dichotomy between Kim's outfit and the sparkly, sheer dress sported by her sister Kendall on the very same red carpet.

But perhaps the best (and most popular) memes were the comparisons to shadowy, amorphous figures like a "sleep paralysis demon" and a "locked character in the character selection screen." Not to mention fictional characters like a dementor, the creature from Alien and Detective Conan's Shadow Man.

That said, Kim has yet to comment on the memes. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about the outfit, below.

