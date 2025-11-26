The Travel Agency Drops the First 100-Joint Box

The Travel Agency , the NYC dispensary known for shaping cannabis culture from the ground up, is closing out the year with a drop built for the kinds of gatherings New Yorkers actually host. The Hundred Pack, made in partnership with Weekenders , is a limited-edition box of 100 pre-rolled joints and the first legally released 100-count pack in the United States. It arrives at a moment when cannabis has become just as standard at holiday hangs as wine or dessert, speaking directly to how people in the city already consume — socially, generously and with sharing baked into the night.

Their first-ever Holiday campaign is photographed by Their first-ever Holiday campaign is photographed by Chelsea Kyle , whose elevated lens turns the product from novelty into centerpiece. Her images fold The Hundred Pack into richly styled holiday tablescapes: sculptural desserts, glossy fabrics, bowls of fruit, and in the middle of it all, joints stacked as naturally as pastries or cocktail garnishes. The visuals frame cannabis not as a spectacle but as something that belongs in the room.

Inside the box are 100 half-gram pre-rolls made with 50 grams of Weekenders’ Bermuda Triangle flower. The smaller size is intentional. Half-gram joints keep the night moving. They’re easy to pass around, don’t kill the vibe, and let everyone stay in the flow — the ideal size for a dinner that casually becomes a party, or a holiday hang that stretches way past dessert. Packaging adds to the experience. A pull-out drawer reveals all one hundred joints at once, making the presentation part of the fun. Each Hundred Pack comes tucked inside a mini Travel Agency tote, plus a lighter-sized mini tote charm — a small detail that rounds out the kit and makes the drop feel even more giftable.

Which is exactly why the collaboration with Weekenders feels so seamless. As a Black-owned, female-founded brand rooted in Bed-Stuy, Weekenders has long been a favorite among New York creatives. Their emphasis on design, community, and uncomplicated good times mirrors The Travel Agency’s own ethos. “Weekenders has always been more than a brand; it’s a way of approaching life. We champion connection, creativity, and uncomplicated good times,” says Weekenders Co-Founder Kahlil Lozoraitis. The broader ecosystem of the campaign highlights this world too. Product cameos include Beboe gummies , Grassroots ’ Blue Lobster, Edie Parker x Wes Anderson lighter cases, Jane West bubblers and ceramics by Minh Le Studio . Together, these pieces sketch out the design-forward, culturally fluent cannabis landscape the brands move through. And at the center of that landscape is community — the through line for both partners.