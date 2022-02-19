Kanye West wants the courts to stop Kim Kardashian from becoming single.

In an unsurprisingly move, the rapper is now asking the legal system to intervene in his ongoing divorce proceedings by denying Kim's petition to be declared legally single. The petition, which was initially filed by the SKIMS founder back in December, is set to happen early next month and will restore her single status while she continues to hash out custody and property issues.

According to TMZ, Ye's lawyer has come back with an objection to the arrangement, though he seems okay with Kim being legally single. Rather, he's concerned about their shared assets, because he's worried Kim — who's already moved onto new boyfriend Pete Davidson — will remarry and move them to other accounts.

Pre-existing prenup aside, Ye only wants Kim single if she agrees to three conditions, including blocking her from transferring any assets held in a trust and ensuring that both of them are reimbursed for any owed debts if the other party dies.

Not only that, but he's apparently asking Kim to waive their martial privilege until they sort out the custody battle. The outlet also noted that he wants all their communication to be on court record and for Kim to waive any spousal privilege with her new husband.

Kim's lawyers, however, have already rejected Ye's conditions.