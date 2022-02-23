Ye is having a little trouble letting go.

On February 22, while celebrating the release of Donda 2 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, the rapper apparently invoked the presence of his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian on stage. Members of the audience reportedly heard part of Kardashian's SNL monologue at the beginning of Ye’s track Sci-Fi.

Of course, Ye dropped the cutting punchline ("So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality"), but made sure to include Kardashian's set up that was dripping with praise aimed at the rapper. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that — he is the richest Black man in America,” Kim is heard saying before jumping to the reference of the co-parents' four children: North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she stated.

After the brief interlude, the rapper carried on with his track Sci-Fi, which begins with “Love me not, love me not/ I better not, it'd be best if I stop” and later continues with “Baby, bye-bye, baby, baby, bye-bye/ I'm just going to remove myself/ From the situation 'fore I lose myself,” which seemingly alludes to Ye's recent controversial Instagram posts about Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian's monologue was not the only spoken opener used by Ye at his Donda Experience Performance. Vice President Kamala Harris’ phone call, “We did it, Joe” and Ye’s line, “We stopped buying Louis bags after Virgil passed,” were heard at the beginning of Louie Bags, which featured Jack Harlow.

The set design for this year’s Donda Experience resembled that of Ye’s performance for his previous Donda album, released in August. There was a burning house – which represented the rapper’s childhood home in Chicago – center stage, with water all around. Donda 2 is currently only available to stream on the rapper's platform, Stem Player.