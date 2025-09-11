Britney Spears Wants Everyone to Leave Justin Bieber Alone

Britney Spears just wants everyone to leave Justin Bieber alone.

In a new Instagram post, the "I Wanna Go" singer spoke out against her haters and Bieber's hates too. Were I to draw a Venn diagram, I'd assume it's as close to a circle we'll ever get while graphing such things. In a post showing the now famous photo of Bieber in his underwear and jeans with his son on his lap, Spears wrote: "Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful!!!"

She alluded to previous controversy on various Instagram posts where she danced in pajamas in various parts of her house — but mainly the living room, as fans of the singer will already know. Prior to standing up for Bieber, she shared with fans that she'd gone on a sushi date with a man she will probably never see again. "Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom !!! Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible 🤔🙄🤷🏼♀️ Psss show effort, no makeup." The accompanying dance in the restaurant bathroom is some of her best work yet, and I mean that sincerely.

She also enjoyed a sunny day on a boat with Minnie Mouse cupcakes, which sounds like the ideal September afternoon.