Julia Fox doesn't actually want you to stop buying toys for your kids.

Just for a little context, the 32-year-old actress came under fire on Monday after giving her 1.5 million followers on TikTok some parenting advice that didn't go over so well, as she started off by saying that "the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century and, prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."

“The idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on shit that’s not really teaching your kid anything," Fox continued, which led her to finally argue that "it’s not really teaching your kid anything, you just end up raising a kid that’s like helpless and doesn’t know what to do."

Not only that, but when it comes to her and ex-husband Peter Artemiev's 19-month-old son, Valentino, he's apparently of the same mindset, seeing as how he "doesn’t care for his toys” and is “more interested” in her daily business, which led her to tell fans that they "should buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills."

So while she initially played along with everyone's jokes and swatted away critics, it seemingly got to the point where she felt the need to clarify her comments via a second TikTok uploaded on Tuesday, in which she emphasized that it was a concept more than anything else.

“Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills,” Fox said, before really hammering things home on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a couple of photos of Valentino playing at the park. And the caption? "now here’s a cute pic of my son at the labor camp he works at.”

You can watch both of Fox's TikToks below.