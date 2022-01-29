Julia Fox reportedly had a fling with Kanye West's number one frenemy.



According to Page Six, the actress had a short-lived romance with Drake, who initially sent her an Instagram DM praising her performance in 2019's Uncut Gems. At the time, Fox was still with longtime partner Peter Artemiev — who she shares a 1-year-old son with — but reached back out to the rapper after they broke up the next year.

Sources said that Fox and a friend then met up with Drizzy for drinks at NYC's Bowery Hotel in February 2020, before he showed up to her promotional gig at Bloomingdale's, which closed down to accommodate his visit. She then allegedly flew to LA in order to spend Valentine's Day with Drake, who gifted her two Birkin bags. Fox apparently also went to see Drake at his Toronto mansion. However, she was forced to return to the US before the pandemic closed the border closed

The actress then eventually got back together with Artemiev, but after splitting once again, Fox started dating Ye after they met this past New Year's Eve in Miami, with their relationship continuing to make headlines amidst his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Granted, insiders said Ye's "not thrilled" about Fox's past romance with Drake, which may have something to do with the fact that the "Hurricane" rapper has his own issues with Drizzy.