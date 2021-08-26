JoJo Siwa knows what she wants her next acting gig to be.

On Thursday, Variety published an interview with the 18-year-old in anticipation of her new Paramount+ musical comedy, The J Team, which she's starring in and executive producing. However, the forthcoming movie — loosely based on her experience with Dance Moms — isn't the only real life-inspired project she wants to tackle, as Siwa also revealed that she already has another big role in mind.

According to Siwa, she's a big fan of musicals, meaning that in addition to playing herself in The J-Team, she'd also love to participate in other movies "kind of like The Greatest Showman."

"I think that playing a character in a musical — like Hugh Jackman played P.T. Barnum and Zendaya played the acrobat — that's really cool," she explained. "You know, I think that playing a character in a musical. And I love musical biopics." And her "number one" dream role? Lady Gaga in a musical biopic, of course, which is definitely a casting we 100% support.

