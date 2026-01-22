JayDee Makes Acting Debut with Clika

From picking peaches in the fields of a small town in California to playing a character doing the same thing, JayDee of Herencia de Patrones fame makes his acting debut with the upcoming feature film CLIKA directed by Michael Greene. We sat down with the newly minted acting lead for an intimate discussion on how his upbringing shaped his drive and tenacity: bearing fruit through success in his music and a newfound path in filmmaking.

JayDee, what was it like to star in a major motion picture? Did you dream of acting on the big screen when you were younger? Yeah—definitely. Just seeing movies as a kid, you’re just dreaming. You imagine that someday you could be part of something like that—even if you don’t know exactly how, or even if it’s not necessarily “movies,” you just want to get out there and get ahead. And once I released my music, and the buzz started growing: I got the opportunity to star in a film, and it was a no-brainer. I was there for it. It’s everything I’ve always wanted to do—so now’s the time to execute, make it right, and deliver. Tell us about your character in Clika. Was it someone you could relate to? Chito is a lot like me back when I was barely starting. The come-up. Trying to do music, not being accepted, working in the fields—because I couldn’t devote all my time to music even if I wanted to. I had to work. I had to go out there and get it just to be able to chase the next dream. And once I was able to focus on music, things started to move more quickly. It really connects to my own life because the moment where I felt like I “made it” was when I got my first major collaboration—with Fuerza Regida and Legado Siete—on “Cosas de la Clika.” Me and my boy Uzi hopped on the beat and handled everything. That song started the whole movement for me. Honestly, if it weren’t for that track, those collaborations, the way everything happened, I don’t think this movie would’ve even happened. What was the process like when you found out you got the role? How did you prepare before your first day on set—classes, coaching, working through the script? For preparation, there wasn’t really anything leading up to it. It was the first casting I did. That was my first time ever trying to act—literally my first time. I’ve done stuff before where I’m in music videos and we’re running through a building or something, but that’s different—that’s directed by me, I’m hands-on there. This was my first project where I had to take everybody else into consideration—tips, notes, people telling me what to do instead of me calling the shots. So it was different. But I also felt it was similar to my music: because when I’m on stage or in the booth, I have to be comfortable. I can’t just walk in and start performing. I need the room to feel right. I need the energy to be right. On set, it’s similar: everyone brings their energy. People keep you going—“good shot,” “keep it going.” That’s what pushed me and made me feel like, okay, I can do this.

Walk us through a day on set. What did a day of shooting Clika look like for you? I was always the first on set and the last to leave. Even if I was only shooting a small scene, I was there from beginning to end. And sometimes you’re like, man… what did I get myself into? They’re long days. You get migraines. It’s intense. But you stick through it. Some days feel like the best day ever, and some days you have to push through. No matter what, you give it your all. You want every part to come out perfectly. There were days I’d come into a scene in a good mood, and then they tell me, “Your mom’s losing the house in this scene—you have to be sad.” And now I’m in a room with Nana Ponceleon—she’s an incredible actress. On command, she tears up. And it’s just me and her, so I have to match that energy. I can’t be laughing. You have to go into that dark space to make the feeling real. What was your favorite moment while shooting? There were so many. But one of the most memorable was the beat-up scene—because I really had to sell it. I feel like I got whiplash that day. I had a stunt double doing the flips and kicks, but the camera was on my face and they’re like, “Make it look like you’re getting punched—whip your head back.” We did it over and over. He’d be like, “You good, bro? Don’t go too far back.” And I’m like, “Bro, it has to look solid. It has to be right. I’ll do it well so we don’t have to do it again.” So we kept doing it. I was like, yeah, I’m good. Then the next morning my neck was locked—I couldn’t turn my head. I just pushed through and told myself: this is not going to ruin the scene today. You mentioned earlier how different it is to take direction from others. What was the biggest challenge transitioning from the studio and music videos to a film set? It’s the team. It’s bigger. There are more people to consider, more people directing you. In music, I’m used to doing things my way. So it was new for me to follow someone else’s command. But I was also hands-on, which helped. It’s like anything: you’re nervous at first, then you get your feet wet, meet people, get comfortable, and everything starts moving naturally.