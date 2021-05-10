After Prada's most recent runway show in February, the brand held a virtual panel discussion of sorts with Marc Jacobs, Lee Daniels and Hunter Schafer alongside Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada to discuss the collection as part of their ongoing conversation series.

And now, the brand is taking its relationship with Schafer even further with a new campaign featuring the Euphoria star, her first for the Italian label. In the pair of images, she sports a new bleach blonde bob with bangs and smokey eyes while showing off Prada's signature Galleria handbag.

The accompanying film, directed by Xavier Dolan, is set in a vintage room with retro TVs and telephones as Schafer plays around with her Prada wardrobe while opera plays in the background. The model and actress has had a run of major fashion moments lately, from getting soaked on Mugler's runway to wearing buzzy brands like Dion Lee and Gogo Graham.

"Fashion is about imagination – newly created, constantly augmented and painstakingly crafted every day by the industry, with care and love," Prada's campaign notes read. "Yet the magic of the fashion industry is easily overlooked, forgotten – familiarity allows complacency. A reminder of the purity of those dreams, of that magic, is the intention that guides this new Prada moving image campaign: a new character, Hunter Schafer, and a filmmaker, Xavier Dolan, are invited to examine the timeless Prada Galleria handbag with no preconceived expectations."

See the full Prada Galleria campaign video, below.