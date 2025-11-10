Hannah Berner Took This Show on the Road

Hannah Berner thinks "it was kind of crazy wearing capris at Carnegie Hall," but that's what makes the off-beat comedian such a delight on the road.

Berner just her first leg of the ongoing "None of My Business" tour, following a hugely successful wrap on the "Club Giggly" tour alongside Giggly Squad co-host Paige DeSorbo earlier this year. She says the homecoming was needed: "It was the end of a busy leg of tour, we did 5 shows in 4 days, but I was full of energy because of all the people coming to the show. The show is constantly changing and improving so I was so excited to perform it in front of a home crowd. Standup can be lonely on the road, so having a green room full of my family and best friends was so joyful."

Her favorite joke of the night? "Probably a new bit I've been working on about depression."

As for where the "None of My Business" moniker for the tour came from, she jokes: "I've become addicted to wearing ties. They are like business chokers and they make me feel like mansplaining." For Berner, when writing the new show, "I was questioning gender roles and why certain careers (like stand up comedy) are dominated by men. In this show I have fun exploring that while also reflecting on my own career and all the jobs I had before this one." While she "didn't discover comedy until later in my 20s," Berner says that "I had a lot of memories to make fun of. I also talk about certain issues or insecurities that aren't any of my business."

"I love the energy right before the show because I put on my angry women playlist on Spotify and hear the murmur of the crowd as they spill in."

The last time she toured her solo material was in 2023, followed by a hugely successful "Club Giggly" tour that dominated theaters across the country. "I had the best time touring Giggly Squad," Berner told PAPER ahead of her ongoing tour. "This stand up tour can get lonely but it's extremely fulfilling. It’s surreal performing stories and bits that started in my notes app and now can make a whole theater laugh." After two years on the road, she's also learned that "I truly love stand-up because I love taking up space and that I can't look at my phone for a full hour."

Between tours, Berner has hosted red carpets and released both a New York Times bestselling book and comedy special — all amid meteoric success for Giggly Squad. When asked what's next, Berner says: "I get bored easily so I've started auditioning. I never like being put in a box so acting might be my next adventure." While she works the bit out on the road, check out Hannah Berner's exclusive tour diary for PAPER below. Tickets for the "None of My Business" tour are available here.

"In the green room before my Madison show! Fun fact, most green rooms aren’t green. I bought this jersey at a thrift store that day just to add some school spirit to the show."

"In Vegas signing some posters. I like to flex and show people that I can write in script."

"Occasionally when I like my outfit, I have a photographer grab some pics before the show. I wore these heels just for the pics and then switched to sambas for the performance. I do a lot of “physical comedy” so I don’t want to risk popping an achilles."

"I love finding good breakfast spots on tour. I found this hashbrown in Wisconsin that was bigger than my head. I took a strong nap after this."

"Evidence I went on a mental health walk before my shows in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s my Alma mater so I kept pointing out places I cried or puked back in the day. Great school, highly recommend."

"Ali Kolbert opens for me on tour and all we do is laugh and make fun of each other and try to think of funny jokes and I’m so lucky to have her in my life."

Photography by Moriah Ziman "Just adding some evidence in this photo diary that I do go on stage sometimes."