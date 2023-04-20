Fresh Pressed: Disco is Forever Opening Night at ArtSpace

This is Fresh Pressed, in which photographer Matt Weinberger takes us inside some of the rawest moments happening in NYC and beyond. Fresh Pressed is all about encountering the juicy ideas, aesthetics and people shaping culture through the lens of the city's many creative scenes.

Disco is Forever Opening Night at ArtSpace @ Public Hotel (4/15)

ArtSpace, the new venue in the basement of the Public Hotel, opened with a night of glamour and glitz, filled with otherworldly performances. The two-floored venue was packed to the teeth, with a long line flooding out the door. Grammy award-winning DJ Roger Sanchez headlined the show, playing a killer set. Alongside Sanchez, both Orson and Love Club lit up the venue with their own DJ sets in the main room, and Jackson Walker Lewis crushed it with a vinyl set in the back space referred to as "The Green Room." People danced hard and zipped around the venue as the bar handed out complimentary martinis. It was a remarkable opening night and hopefully the beginning of a long run of continued success for the venue. Cheers to many more.

"Earth Angel" by Madeline Cash Release Party @ The Flower Shop (4/13)

The downtown literary scene, together with a hodgepodge of other NYC characters and rising stars, came together to celebrate the release of Madeline Cash’s new book, Earth Angel. The advents of the party celebrating the book in many ways mimicked the random, confident style of Madeline’s writing. Spotting Danny Cole, the popular NFT artist, DJing alongside Curtis Everett Pawley, known for being one half of The Ion Pack and for his up-and-coming band, The Life, while Gutes Guterman, one of the founders of The Drunken Canal pranced around the dance floor, and Christian Lorentzen, cult favorite writer, journalist and budding actor, hung by chopping it up with his peers, all made for a quintessential vignette of the interconnectedness of this sliver of the downtown New York scene. There was cake and laughter and a mischievous-looking balloon and a barrage of endearing speeches. Madeline received a lot of praise that night. Now it’s your turn to pick up a copy of the book and see why/if she deserved it!

Shygirl @ Webster Hall (4/8)

English rapper, DJ, singer and all-around talent Blane Muise, better known as Shygirl, is climbing up the charts and gaining attention from fans worldwide (even Rihanna!). Shygirl gave a roaring performance at Webster Hall, topping off an extravagant evening following talented openers Angelita and Nina Utashiro. Each performance was filled with style and elegant glamour, bringing in all the energy from the booming crowd and sending it right back into the audience. When Shygirl started singing her popular song “Coochie (a bedtime story)," the whole room erupted into a cheering, singing, dancing frenzy. Hearts pounded throughout the venue and arms were up in the air. Shygirl did not seem too shy as she proudly danced around the stage, serenading the audience with her fun, sparkly lyrics. In Shygirl’s song “Heaven," the opening line is “Boy, you're heaven, won't you let me in?” — but I think on this particular night, Shygirl didn’t need any boy to let her into heaven; rather, she made it into heaven herself and brought everyone along with her.

Kind Regards' Sixth Anniversary (4/7)

Marc Rebillet Photo Exhibition @ Brooklyn Film Camera (4/6)

Marc Rebillet, the popular electronic musician and YouTuber known for his fun, often humorous improvised hip-hop and funk tracks, just had his first photography exhibition, showcasing images he took while on tour from 2021 through 2023 while playing shows throughout America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The photos showcase the exciting rockstar lifestyle of a musician traveling around the world as well as some of the more serene moments of life on the road. Some of Rebillet’s influences include Gordon Parks, Fan Ho, Saul Leiter, Diane Arbus and Ernst Haas. Rebilett describes his photo practice as akin to journaling, with his images serving to capture his memories and document his life. Photographing has allowed Rebillet to preserve his life on film and retain memories he says he likely would have forgotten otherwise. There was much buzz about the exciting work on display and a healthy dose of chatter surrounding the backstories of some of the juicier moments seen in some of the images. Rebillet has a contagiously friendly personality and brought out a very social energy to the evening, interacting with the mix of friends, fans and curious strangers that came out to celebrate Rebillet’s work. The proceeds from all photograph sales were announced to be donated to The Bowery Mission. Marc's show is open at Brooklyn Film Camera until May 1 and is viewable during all open gallery hours — Tuesday through Sunday, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Photography by Matt Weinberger



