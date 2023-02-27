Michael B. Jordan Strips Down for Calvin Klein

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see February's biggest fashion news.

Michael B. Jordan Lands First Calvin Klein Campaign Courtesy of Calvin Klein/ Mert and Marcus Michael B. Jordan strips down for his first-ever Calvin Klein campaign, photographed by Mert and Marcus, where he models a range of their new underwear styles. The images will be displayed on the brand's signature Houston St. and La Cienega billboards in SoHo starting today February 27.

Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster have partnered to launch a new eyewear collection featuring eleven designs in sunglasses and optical frames that incorporate genuine threaded details of Maison Margiela’s signature stitch logo. Prices range from: $320-$680. Available starting February 28 at Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela on/offline stores

Givenchy Voyou Bag Courtesy of Givenchy

First seen on the Givenchy runway in Paris last September, the Voyou bag is a new style from the brand under Matthew M. Williams. "I wanted to revisit fashion archetypes with a kind of new language and a playful attitude," he says. "With the Voyou, you know at a glance that it's Parisian, but it's at home wherever it goes, and it makes an everyday style statement that has true staying power." It also features prominently in Givenchy's Spring campaign featuring Gigi Hadid. Available now at Givenchy stores and Givenchy.com

Dsquared2 Buddy by MySecretCase Courtesy of Dsquared2 Dsquared2 is getting into sex toys with the launch of a new collab with MySecretCase. The USB-chargable collection consists of a clitoral sucker, dildo and a penis ring made in a soft skin-safe waterproof silicone all featuring the Dsquared2 logo. Available now at Dsquared2.com

CDLP Adds Jockstraps to Core Collection Courtesy of CDLP/ Clifton Mooney

Fans of Swedish label CDLP's tonal, minimalist underwear can now enjoy the same luxe experience with jockstraps. The brand, which launched the category briefly 2018 and 2020 in limited-edition styles, is officially reintroducing jockstraps to their core collection. The super soft silk-like fabric is lyocell, and the waistband is tonal black with signature CDLP debossed logo. Available now at CDLP.com

COS x YEBOAH Courtesy of COS

COS and emerging designer Reece Yeboah join forces to launch his namesake brand YEBOAH with a new collaboration. The collection developed with COS combines street-luxe wear with contemporary tailoring codes. Available now at CosStores.com

Rimowa x Palace Courtesy of Rimowa