This year's Fall season is set to be the most liberating and exciting period yet in fashion after more than a year of uncertainty and gloom. Designers reflected that optimism in their Fall 2021 campaigns, from Michael Kors' celebration of New York's nightlife rebirth to Ferragamo's vision of a post-pandemic future. See below, for all the best Fall 2021 fashion campaigns.

Michael Kors Collection 40th Anniversary Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors has launched its Fall 2021 collection with the glimmering help of Naomi Campbell and Carolyn Murphy. Shot in New York City at Kors' favorite Broadway locations, the campaign celebrates the energy of the city through unbridled glamour and poise. "When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career," Kors says. "This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed and making the streets your runway." The campaign is shot by renowned duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin who capture the ready-to-wear ease of the brand. Standouts from the collection include layered skirts, sequined gowns and lean trousers. The pieces are a part of the MK40 capsule and feature a QR code inside the garment that customers can scan to discover the history behind it.

Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Florentine house Salvatore Ferragamo has teamed up with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders for its Fall 2021 campaign. Titled "A Future Together," the campaign and video are a fashionable reflection upon the post-pandemic futures that await us. The video was shot at Milan's CityLife complex and highlights both the brand's luxurious ready-to-wear and an uplifting message of hope. "Developing a positively energetic story inside the framework of a futuristic setting is a challenge at a time when the future is generally regarded as bleak and dystopian," Wenders says of the collaboration. "But sometimes, when the cards are stacked up against you and you have to fight many obstacles, the result can achieve an extra aura of beauty. This was definitely the case at our Ferragamo shoot."

DL 1961 Fall Campaign Photography: Chris Colls

Sustainable denim brand DL1961 has enlisted the help of supermodel Irina Shayk to show off their new silhouettes for Fall 2021. DL1961's Chief Creative Officer Sarah Ahmed says, "Irina represents the strong, powerful femininity of the DL woman … after a challenging year for fashion, working with her was a breath of fresh air and truly made me fall in love with denim again." Ushering in the brand's DL Athleisure line, the collection is composed of wearable essentials that are crafted from water-efficient lightweight fibers. The line uses 98% percent recycled water, clean dyes and organic cottons that are a distinct shift from the usual material-heavy process that denim entails. Fashion-wise the silhouettes are meant to mold to the body and prioritize comfort for the post-pandemic consumer.

Jil Sander+ Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Nikki McClarron

Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier have returned to the Swiss Alps as an inspiration for the Jil Sander + Fall 2021 collection. The starting point for the collection felt natural for the pair who grew up exploring the mountain range through snowboarding, skiing, and other outdoorsy ventures. The brand's latest seasonal collection features elevated essentials crafted in durable materials, combining a tangible sense of craft with overwhelming comfort. Lucie and Luke Meier also enlisted the help of British photographer Nikki McClarron who captures rocks, houses, flora and humans to further relate nature with humanity.

Fendi Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean