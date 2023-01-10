Emily Ratajkowski May Be Dating Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have a soft spot for funny guys.

On Saturday night, the pair appeared to be enjoying a cute date night in New York City from the looks of several photos published by TMZ, where they can be seen with their arms wrapped around each other while walking to a couple different locations. According to the outlet, Ratajkowski romantic outing with the comedian also included some drinks and a three-hour dinner at Sakagura in Midtown, and they appeared to be "super into each other" the entire time.

EmRata's night with the Eric Andre Show star comes on the heels of her split from Hollywood's most notorious lady killer, Pete Davidson, after their month-long fling "moved into the friend zone," per a source speaking to Page Six. However, the insider made it clear that the break up was amicable, which was seemingly corroborated shortly thereafter by Davidson's rumored romance with Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, as well as the My Body author's recent outing with artist Jack Greer.

On the heels of her September divorce from filmmaker and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard following his alleged infidelity, Ratajkowski's also been romantically linked to a couple other celebrities, including Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo. Granted, the model also recently alluded to her busy dating life being the result of her attracting "the worst [men]" during an episode of her “High Low with EmRata" podcast.

“Sometimes I'm like, ‘Fuck.’ Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me," she said, explaining that many would slowly "get emasculated" and "don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you."

“They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one," Ratajkowski continued. "And it’s so fucked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it."

Neither Ratajkowski nor Andre have addressed the speculation. In the meantime though, you can check out photos from their apparent date via TMZ here.