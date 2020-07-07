As we continue to fight for racial justice, it's important to remember that deepening our commitment to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and related social justice organizations is essential. And while directly donating is always an option, you can also help through a number of art fundraisers that are pledging 100 percent of the proceeds to these groups — including Don't Back Down!

An ongoing sale of limited prints from a collective of 40+ high-profile artists and photographers, Don't Back Down! features works printed by LA's Black-owned Contact Photo Lab from the likes of Danielle Levitt, Jamel Shabazz, Renee Parkhurst, Chad Muska, and more.

Each print sells for $150 and purchasers are able to select one of three social justice organizations to donate to, including LA-based youth arts initiative Inner City Arts, The Okra Project with their food and resource delivery program for Black trans people, and the Equal Justice Initiative, which is dedicated to ending mass incarceration and combating racial and economic injustice.

"We want to show the power that artists/photographers have as a collective force," Don't Back Down! wrote in a press release. "During these times, we know it can be tough to see where our power as artists lay in making a difference and where we hold the most influence, so we thought creating a collective site to sell prints to raise money was the perfect solution."

Check out the prints via Don't Back Down!'s website, here.