Denise Richards Is Filming 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Tinseltown is quite literally abuzz with the morning’s gossip: Denise Richards was seen filming in Los Angeles over the weekend with none other than cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bravo cameras were seen up and running at Madre in West Hollywood Saturday night. In exclusive photos obtained by TMZ, Richards could be seen filming a walk-in and sit down segment with unlikely allies Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne. The two have been at odds over the last few seasons as Jayne’s divorce drama has unfolded across tabloids and national news outlets, but it seems that Richards’ own divorce might bring the two together. As TMZ notes, no word has been said on whether she's a guest, "friend of" or full-time cast member.

As previously reported in various outlets, Richards filed for divorce from husband Aaron Phypers earlier this summer. She cited abuse, filing a temporary restraining order against him after an alleged fight between then on July 4. She recently claimed he violated that temporary restraining order by stealing her electronic devices and private photos from them, which he denies. In the divorce proceedings, she shared evidence of physical abuse, including a black eye. Phypers denies all allegations.

Richards became a fast fan favorite during her short tenure on the show, which ended following a torturous falling out with former friend Lisa Rinna, who along with her former castmates, hounded her over rumors she had hooked up with longtime The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villainess Brandi Glanville. She made a brief appearance on a following season, where she scuffled with Dorit Kessler.

More recently, she starred in her own reality TV show on Bravo, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. In an interview with PAPER , she spoke positively of filming for reality TV, especially her family life despite its many challenges over the years. “even going on Real Housewives, I thought it would be fun, and I did have fun. I did enjoy it. There were times it was challenging, but overall, I was glad that I did the show.”