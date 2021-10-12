Demi Lovato is advocating for extraterrestrials.

As you probably know, the star has been attempting to "uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena" with their new Peacock special, Unidentified with Demi Lovato. As a part of the rollout though, Lovato's been making the interview rounds and they apparently have some strong opinions about how we should refer to out-of-this-world beings moving forward.

In a new interview with PEDESTRIAN.tv, the musician said they believed the term "alien" was offensive in any context after mulling over "a little information" they were given.

"I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now," Lovato said. "But, I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything."

The UFO hunter then went on to explain that they preferred to "call them ETs," seemingly because the term "alien" does have a negative connotation in current usage as it's typically used to describe immigrants. But regardless of where you stand on the "alien" etymology debate, see what else Lovato has to say about a myriad of ET issues here.