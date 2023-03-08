Cole Sprouse Says Lili Reinhart Relationship Caused Mutual 'Damage'

Cole Sprouse is getting real about his relationship with former girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

In a new teaser clip for the upcoming episode of Call Her Daddy, the 30-year-old actor had a candid conversation with host Alex Cooper about his love life, including his three year romance with Reinhart, 26. And according to Sprouse, working with his Riverdale co-star after their split proved to be somewhat difficult, saying that it was "really hard" to work with each other at first.

"I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other," he admitted.



While he didn't talk about what exactly he meant by "damage," Sprouse went on to explain that most of his romantic relationships have been emotionally challenging, as he's been cheated on "by almost every single one" of his exes. However, he didn't provide any further details or name any names, including Reinhart's.

The former couple first met on the hugely popular CW series loosely based on the Archie comic books and began dating each other. That said, Sprouse and Reinhart's IRL relationship became a huge deal amongst fans, as it mirrored the on-screen relationship between their respective characters, Jughead and Betty.

So when Sprouse revealed in May 2020 that the pair had called it quits for good, the Bughead shippers were absolutely devastated, which led to a ton of scrutiny after he made things official with model Ari Fournier in February 2021. As for Reinhart, it was rumored that she was been "casually seeing" actor Spencer Neville last spring.

Reinhart has yet to respond to Sprouse's comments. In the meantime though, you can hear what else he said on Call Her Daddy about his love life and breakup with Reinhart below.