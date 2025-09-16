The 2026 Coachella Lineup Is Here
What do Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G have in common? Well, they're all headlining Coachella in 2016, to start.
The festival dropped the lineup in the wee hours of the morning, while PAPER staff and all the celebrities that love PAPER were partying at Demi Lovato's cover launch party at The Boom Boom Room. It was quite the news drop in the moment, with publicists and fans all pulling out their phone to begin prep for the spring festival summit.
Names on the lineup include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma as the headliners, including more familiar faces, new additions, breakout acts and more. See the full list below:
Of note are acts like Turnstile, Dijon, Katseye, Addison Rae, Sexyy Red, SOMBR, PinkPantheress and Laufey. Even FKA twigs and Slayyyter made the lineup alongside Taemin and Central Cee, with PAPER favorites like Oklou, flowerovlove and Ninajirachi in the mix. I'm also happy to see stalwarts like Groove Armada, The xx, Armin van Buuren and even Kaskade still kicking, while I'm sure others are happy that The Strokes are still around.
News of the headliners including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber should come as no surprise, seeing as they both released mega-hit albums this year. I'm particularly interested in Bieber's set, seeing as he has a storied history with the festival's various ancts over the years. He first appeared as a guest of Chance the Rapper's in 2014, then with Ariana Grande in 2018.
That appearance at Grande's set to perform "Sorry" made huge headlines at the time, seeing at it was his first onstage appearance in two years following various personal struggles and controversies.
He likewise showed up for Tems set in 2024, where the duo performed "Essence." Let's see how he fairs now not as a guest act, but the main attraction! I'll certainly be there, shaking ass to "Beauty and a Beat."
