One of the major narratives at the center of Netflix's Tiger King is the beef between Joe Exotic and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole King. Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire, for plotting to kill Carole, as well as 17 animal abuse charges. And last week, he lost his zoo to his sworn enemy.

On Monday, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation was awarded ownership of Exotic's private zoo in Oklahoma after winning a lawsuit against his development company Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC.

The zoo is a 16-acre property, and is home to different kinds of big cats aside from tigers. The court order says that Exotic's company must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order," and that "vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land."

Aside from the land, Baskin was also given cabins and vehicles.

It also seems that Jeff Lowe, to whom Exotic left his zoo, didn't try to fight the judgement that was made. "We anticipated Carol Baskin getting the title to the former park that once belonged to Joe Exotic, and we did not challenge her attempts to do so," Walter Mosley, Lowe's lawyer told CNN. "All of Jeff's focus is on opening the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, (Oklahoma), which should be opening in the next 120 days."

Joe Exotic has responded through his management team. In a statement acquired by The Independent, they said, "As hard as this news is, we refuse to accept defeat. Even as we type this message, Joe's legal team is filing appeals and his social media/PR team are rallying public support."

Meanwhile, Carole's husband Howard said on a blog post on the Big Cat Rescue website that the court documents "speak for themselves." He also uploaded copies of all the documents on the post as receipts.