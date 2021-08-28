Last year, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin was granted ownership of Tiger King Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo. And since then, she's decided to sell the 16-acre property.

According to reports, Baskin promised that she would only sell to someone who had no intention of turning it into a zoo, or keeping exotic animals on the property, for at least a hundred years. And the new owners cannot be affiliated with Netflix's Tiger King. They are also not allowed to name any new business or infrastructure constructed on the lot after anything related to the documentary or to Joe Exotic.

TMZ confirmed that the property, formerly known as The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, has been sold. Baskin and her husband Howard told an interviewer from the media outlet that the sale was a success. It went for $140,000 to a property investor couple. Baskin suggested that it be used as an RV park because of its location close to the interstate.

Baskin won a lawsuit against Exotic's development company Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC in June 2020. Because of that, she was granted ownership of the zoo, and the court ordered that Exotic and his company vacate the premises and that all animals be removed as well.

Exotic is still in the slammer, serving a 22-year sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire for plotting to kill Baskin, as well as 17 animal abuse charges.