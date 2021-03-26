Do you love delivery and have an Internet-connected sex toy? Well if so, your vibrator can now give you alerts about when your meal is coming — quite literally.

That's right, the good folks over at CamSoda are now using the power of teledildonics via their new "Grubuzz" technology, which gives you real-time updates on the status of your order.

According to a press release, the camming platform is integrating this new tech alongside restaurant chains across the nation so that you can easily plug a curated CamSoda email address into the delivery app of your choosing, whether you're an UberEats, GrubHub, or Postmates loyalist. And as your food gets closer to reaching your door, the vibrations from your toys will start to gradually increase in frequency as your order is prepared, picked up, and delivered.

"People have been stuck at home for over a year now. They have grown accustomed to ordering takeout food from their favorite restaurants regularly. Quarantine cravings are real and so too is the COVID-19 delivery food boom," CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker said. "In addition to the rise in food delivery, there has been a spike in teledildonic usage. Here at CamSoda we figured we'd combine these popular activities and produce a technology that gets people off while their food delivery order is being prepared and ultimately delivered."

He added, "What better way to eat some of your favorite food from Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse or P.F. Chang's then after you've orgasmed?!"

That said, Grubuzz will only be available for clitoral vibrators for the time being. However, the company is planning on launching a version for people with penises at some point in the near future.

Learn more about Grubuzz, here.