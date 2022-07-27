The world's largest drag and music festival, Bushwig, is back and they've just announced this year's huge lineup of performers.
Basically the Coachella of drag, the annual bash is making its return to the Knockdown Center on September 10 and 11 for its 11 year, adding a third outdoor stage to house the 150+ queer and trans performers. From drag artists to DJs, bands and more, this year's lineup features a wide array of artists ranging from queer icons such as Lady Bunny and Kevin Aviance to rising stars poised to make a big splash.
From Juno Birch, Merrie Cherry and La Zavaleta to Neon Calypso, Kerri Colby and Sasha Colby, this year's extensive lineup features plenty of talent, boasting both local favorites and international sensations. Additionally, this year's Bushwig sees a strong showing from Brooklyn's thriving nightlife community with Bubble_T, Papi Juice and sksksks all set to contribute to the weekend's festivities. Queer acts like Lauren Flax, Quay Dash, Ms. Boogie, No Bra, Bottoms, Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore are set to round out the musical side of Bushwig as well.
While Bushwig has hosted its fair share RuPaul's Drag Race alums in the past, this year's festival looks to focus on renewing the commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive LGBTQ+ space and use its platform to uplift the drag community. Festival co-founder Simone says, “At Bushwig, we connect & celebrate the global queer cultural diaspora. This year sees us moving further away from mainstream drag aesthetics. We are aiming to provide platforms for lesser known stars that operate off-the map, alongside the new drag stars that are pushing onto the stages of NYC.”
Check out the initial Bushwig 2022 lineup, below, and in case you're interested in attending head here to snap up tickets before it's too late.
HEADLINERS:
- *Secret Headline Guest*
- Babynymph
- Bailey J Mills
- Bebe Deluxe
- Bottoms
- Bubble_T
- CLIP
- DJ Minx
- DL presents…
- Fantasia Royale Gaga
- HARDER
- Horrorchata
- Juno Birch
- Kat Wilderness
- Kerri Colby
- Lady Bunny
- Lauren Flax
- La Zavaleta
- Mel 4ever
- Merrie Cherry
- Mike Servito
- Justin Cudmore
- Moon Kissed
- Mr.He
- Ms. Boogie
- Neon Calypso
- Nita Aviance
- Kevin Aviance
- No Bra
- Onio
- Papi Juice
- Penny Arcade
- Pigboy
- PigHaus
- Quay Dash
- Sasha Colby
- sksksks presents…
- Only Fire
- Susanne Bartsch’s New York, New York
- The House of LaBeija
- Yas Mama!
ADDITIONAL ACTS:
- Andramada
- Angel Au
- Angelica Sundae
- Angelique The Star Stevens
- Anoma Lia
- Antonio Amor
- AriaJae
- Arinna Dior Hayes
- BaeJing
- Banshee Rose
- Beaujangless
- Berlin Hell
- Blue
- Bobby Lemaire
- Boyish Charm
- Brigitte Bandit
- Caeliana Sexton
- Charles Galin
- Chico Raro
- Cholula Lemon
- Darlinda Just Darlinda
- Dawn
- Dev Doee
- Diamond Dior Davenport
- Dusty Shoulders
- Elle LC
- Essence
- Evangeline
- Freeda Kulo
- Gage Spex
- Gia the Warrior Princess
- Ginger Von Snap
- Gothess Jasmine
- Gray Aria
- Hannah Lou
- Iodine Quartz
- Islaya
- Janelle No 5
- Jay Kay
- Jayse Vegas
- Jette Grey
- Jo Disco
- Julie J
- Kiki Ball-Change
- King Perka $exxx
- Lady Quesa’dilla
- Lanyé Armön
- Lavender Thug
- Lena Horné
- Little Nella
- Lucy Balls
- Madame Vivien V
- Mademoiselle Motherfucker
- Majenta with a J
- MAUVE
- Megami
- Michael Love Michael
- Mini Horrorwitz
- Miss Bussy
- MissMa’amShe
- Miz Jade
- Mo’Riah
- Ms. Hap
- Myster E Mel Kiki
- Paloma LaMona
- Paris L’Hommie
- Patti Spliff
- Paxx Headroom
- Pietra Parker
- Privelege
- Qhrist Almighty
- Rayne
- Reecez Sexton
- Reese Havoc
- Roqué
- Roxie Chanel
- Ruby Slay
- Ruby Tuesday
- Rusty Hammer
- Saint Ahmad
- Sherry Poppins
- Showponii
- Sisi Superstar
- SKYNSUIT
- Spindarella
- Stella Marbles
- The Blair Bitch
- Tina Twirler
- TJ Maxxx
- Twiggy Malone
- Untitled Queen
- Vena Cava
- Venus Mystique
- Victoria Holiday
- Victoria I Precise
- Vidalia
- Violencia!
- Warhola Pop
- Xena Sin
- Xunami Muse
- Zeraiya Yōkø
- +MORE TBA
Photography: Mettie Ostrowski
