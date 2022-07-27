The world's largest drag and music festival, Bushwig, is back and they've just announced this year's huge lineup of performers.

Basically the Coachella of drag, the annual bash is making its return to the Knockdown Center on September 10 and 11 for its 11 year, adding a third outdoor stage to house the 150+ queer and trans performers. From drag artists to DJs, bands and more, this year's lineup features a wide array of artists ranging from queer icons such as Lady Bunny and Kevin Aviance to rising stars poised to make a big splash.

From Juno Birch, Merrie Cherry and La Zavaleta to Neon Calypso, Kerri Colby and Sasha Colby, this year's extensive lineup features plenty of talent, boasting both local favorites and international sensations. Additionally, this year's Bushwig sees a strong showing from Brooklyn's thriving nightlife community with Bubble_T, Papi Juice and sksksks all set to contribute to the weekend's festivities. Queer acts like Lauren Flax, Quay Dash, Ms. Boogie, No Bra, Bottoms, Mike Servito and Justin Cudmore are set to round out the musical side of Bushwig as well.

While Bushwig has hosted its fair share RuPaul's Drag Race alums in the past, this year's festival looks to focus on renewing the commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive LGBTQ+ space and use its platform to uplift the drag community. Festival co-founder Simone says, “At Bushwig, we connect & celebrate the global queer cultural diaspora. This year sees us moving further away from mainstream drag aesthetics. We are aiming to provide platforms for lesser known stars that operate off-the map, alongside the new drag stars that are pushing onto the stages of NYC.”

Check out the initial Bushwig 2022 lineup, below, and in case you're interested in attending head here to snap up tickets before it's too late.

HEADLINERS: *Secret Headline Guest*

Babynymph

Bailey J Mills

Bebe Deluxe

Bottoms

Bubble_T

CLIP

DJ Minx

DL presents…

Fantasia Royale Gaga

HARDER

Horrorchata

Juno Birch

Kat Wilderness

Kerri Colby

Lady Bunny

Lauren Flax

La Zavaleta

Mel 4ever

Merrie Cherry

Mike Servito

Justin Cudmore

Moon Kissed

Mr.He

Ms. Boogie

Neon Calypso

Nita Aviance

Kevin Aviance

No Bra

Onio

Papi Juice

Penny Arcade

Pigboy

PigHaus

Quay Dash

Sasha Colby

sksksks presents…

Only Fire

Susanne Bartsch’s New York, New York

The House of LaBeija

Yas Mama! ADDITIONAL ACTS: Andramada

Angel Au

Angelica Sundae

Angelique The Star Stevens

Anoma Lia

Antonio Amor

AriaJae

Arinna Dior Hayes

BaeJing

Banshee Rose

Beaujangless

Berlin Hell

Blue

Bobby Lemaire

Boyish Charm

Brigitte Bandit

Caeliana Sexton

Charles Galin

Chico Raro

Cholula Lemon

Darlinda Just Darlinda

Dawn

Dev Doee

Diamond Dior Davenport

Dusty Shoulders

Elle LC

Essence

Evangeline

Freeda Kulo

Gage Spex

Gia the Warrior Princess

Ginger Von Snap

Gothess Jasmine

Gray Aria

Hannah Lou

Iodine Quartz

Islaya

Janelle No 5

Jay Kay

Jayse Vegas

Jette Grey

Jo Disco

Julie J

Kiki Ball-Change

King Perka $exxx

Lady Quesa’dilla

Lanyé Armön

Lavender Thug

Lena Horné

Little Nella

Lucy Balls

Madame Vivien V

Mademoiselle Motherfucker

Majenta with a J

MAUVE

Megami

Michael Love Michael

Mini Horrorwitz

Miss Bussy

MissMa’amShe

Miz Jade

Mo’Riah

Ms. Hap

Myster E Mel Kiki

Paloma LaMona

Paris L’Hommie

Patti Spliff

Paxx Headroom

Pietra Parker

Privelege

Qhrist Almighty

Rayne

Reecez Sexton

Reese Havoc

Roqué

Roxie Chanel

Ruby Slay

Ruby Tuesday

Rusty Hammer

Saint Ahmad

Sherry Poppins

Showponii

Sisi Superstar

SKYNSUIT

Spindarella

Stella Marbles

The Blair Bitch

Tina Twirler

TJ Maxxx

Twiggy Malone

Untitled Queen

Vena Cava

Venus Mystique

Victoria Holiday

Victoria I Precise

Vidalia

Violencia!

Warhola Pop

Xena Sin

Xunami Muse

Zeraiya Yōkø

+MORE TBA