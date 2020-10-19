As if the women of BLACKPINK could be more iconic: Lisa is the newest global ambassador of MAC Cosmetics. Even greater, she's the first female K-pop star to land the coveted role.

With her 40 million followers on Instagram, Lisa will front MAC's collections and campaigns, and serve as an inspiration for new projects. She'll also be sharing some of her signature looks, beauty tips, skincare routines and more with fans in collaboration with MAC makeup artists.

"I have always been a big fan of MAC!" Lisa said. "I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core."

This isn't BLACKPINK's first go around in the fashion and beauty industry. In addition to their iconic personal styles, each of the women have been named brand ambassadors for some of the most popular names in the industry: Jennie for Chanel, Jisoo for Dior, Rose for Yves Saint Laurent and Lisa for Celine.

With their collaborations with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, as well as their full-length album THE ALBUM which dropped on October 2 and their Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK certainly has a lot to celebrate this year.

Shop Lisa's look, here, and keep streaming THE ALBUM, below.