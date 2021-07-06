Blinks, prepare yourselves, because it looks like new music from half of your favorite K-pop girl group is headed to your area.

According to NME, YG Entertainment has confirmed that new music from BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé is reportedly on the way. After the two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend, the agency confirmed that the official reason behind the trip was for them to work on new music.

In addition to the paparazzi shots of the pair making the rounds in LA that initially sparked the rumors, Jennie and Rosé were spotted hanging out with Jaden Smith, Moises Arias and twin sister DJ duo, Simi and Haze, popping up on all of their respective Instagram feeds in the process. Whether or not that means there might be a collaboration with any of those artists in the works has yet to be confirmed by the agency, however. Rosé, who is an ambassador for Saint Laurent, was also spotted visiting creative director, Anthony Vacarello's, studio while in LA.

In similar news, it looks like BLACKPINK's Lisa might be gearing up to make her solo debut soon as well. The artist shared a cryptic message on her own Instagram that read "THE SHOW MUST GO ON" today, leading fans to believe that the BLACKPINK member might be teasing the release of a new single or project.

In other BLACKPINK-related news, last month saw the group announce their new 4+1 project commemorating the fifth anniversary since their debut. Unfolding across five parts, the first of which is a new movie that will see Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé will be making the leap to the silver screen in BLACKPINK The Movie later this summer. The new movie will feature new unseen interview with the group and footage capturing moments from the past five years as well as five tracks from their livestream concert The Show and 2018's In Your Area tour.