A new report says that Bill Murray paid a hefty settlement to a woman who accused him of "inappropriate behavior" on the set of Being Mortal.

Back in April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production of Aziz Ansari's directorial debut after receiving several complaints about Murray's behavior towards women on-set, which was said to be "very hands-on touchy." And though a source for the New York Post initially claimed the touching was never in "any personal areas," Puck News is now reporting that the 72-year-old actor allegedly straddled a younger female staffer and kissed her through a mask.

According to multiple sources, Murray was said to be in "close proximity" to a bed when he kissed the unidentified woman, who said she was "horrified" by the "entirely sexual" incident. His actions were also seen by a second staffer who also filed a complaint, leading to the suspension of the entire film. Murray then reportedly paid $100,000 to the woman to not say anything or make a legal complaint against Being Mortal, Searchlight and its parent company, Disney.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC after the studio halted production for an investigation, before admitting that "what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now."

He added, “I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

Previously, Murray has come under fire for other accusations related to his notoriously "difficult" behavior, including a claim from his Charlie's Angels co-star, Lucy Liu, who said he insulted and verbally berated her on-set during an alleged fight.

"It was unjust, uncalled for and some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable. I was not going to sit there and take it," she told the Asian Enough podcast last year. Earlier this year, actress Geena Davis also claimed in her memoir that Murray "insisted" on using a massage device on her while they were filming 1989's Quick Change, even though she explicitly "said no multiple times."

Murray has yet to address the new report, which you can read about over at Puck News .