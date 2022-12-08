Art Basel's Best Party Was a Giant Adult Sleepover

Basic.Space's mystical sleepover at Art Basel Miami Beach was a complete dream.

This past weekend, the community-driven social commerce app teamed up with the folks at alternative educational institution Secular Sabbath — an intentional community focused on the "healing properties of ambient music" — to host a giant adult sleepover at the annual art fair. And we would call it the ultimate exhibition of style and spirituality, as proven by a guest list that included a number of famous faces, such as Diplo, Eric Andre and Evan Mock.

Held on both Saturday and Sunday from midnight to 7 a.m. at the Melin Atrium in Miami Design District, the two-day pop up event was a relaxing interactive oasis filled with with plenty of beds, blankets and pillows, all soundtracked by mesmerizing performances from the likes of Rhye, Scout LaRue Willis and DJ Chantal Jeffries.

However, it was the otherworldly art that really transformed the sleepover into an intimate space that truly felt like a reprieve from all of the art world chaos outside. Drenched in magical magenta light and pinpoint projections that made it look like you were staring up at the night sky, the room was also filled with works by Elena Stonaker, Juliet Johnstone, TOMBOGO, R3N3GADES and Danny Cole that were displayed alongside Basic.Space's IRL marketplace, where attendees were able to browse and shop a vast collection of curated items, including vintage clothes, pre-owned home goods and carefully selected art.

But even if you weren't able to make it, Basic.Space made sure you were covered by commissioning a 3D rendering of the space itself, where you could vicariously experience the party through a digital map of the entire exhibition. Or at the very least, through some select photos of the serene sleepover below.

Allegra Preuss