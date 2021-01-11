As devoted followers of celeb tea account Deux Moi are all too aware, actor Armie Hammer has long been rumored to be into some kinky shit. Various unverified screenshots have emerged over the years, purporting to show the actor slash oil baron's appreciation for Russian models, bondage and generally being extravagantly, creatively unfaithful to his former wife Elizabeth Chambers. (The two announced their divorce last year.)

Now we have a fresh batch of screenshots, still unverified but absolutely insane to read either way. They reportedly originate with now-private Instagram account House of Effie, and go waaay back to ye olde 2016.

The account admin claims that Hammer has sent her some truly filthy and downright weird flirtations over the years, expressing his desire to engage in BDSM and, um, cannibalism? As many on Twitter are pointing out, out of context some of them make him sound quite a bit like a serial killer. Especially the one where he claims "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you... I've cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it still warm."

Once again: these DMs are in no way verified, and many are pointing out that they seem a little too wild to be real. What we do know for sure is that Hammer has been caught "liking" bondage-related tweets before — but this could just be someone trolling him based on that info.

The cannibalism stuff aside, my favorite excerpt from these supposed screenshots is the one where Hammer allegedly refers to his recipient as "the Michael Phelps of fucking," adding that, "everyone else just doesn't have what you have." Goals...

There's also the aside that Hammer apparently refers to his DM lovers as... "kittens." Call Me By Your Name suddenly hits so different.

Jokes aside, some "kittens" are coming forward with claims of alleged mistreatment by Hammer, saying his horny antics went way too far and made them uncomfortable. Which seems fair! It's not everyday that a Hollywood actor says he wants to, um, eat you. Some of the other screenshots circulating also allege that Hammer indulged in some fairly graphic rape fantasies.

The strangest aspect of all this, if there's even a grain of truth to it, is that screenshots of celebrity DMs are literally inevitable. If you received this kind of message from a blue check, wouldn't you start telling everyone you knew? Then posting about it anonymously on social media? It's like he wanted to be found out.

Maybe we're all unwilling participants in Armie Hammer's kinky game.... a truly terrifying thought. PAPER might stick with Timothee Chalamet gossip from here on out.