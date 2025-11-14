The Last Dinner Party Hit Where It Hurts

There's something so beautiful, feminine, and feral about The Last Dinner Party Whether at the band’s small, intimate performance at Lucinda’s in the East Village or during their enchanting, ritual-like set at this year’s All Things Go festival in New York City, the group performs as if each song is their last. The lyrics feel embodied, as if no emotion is off-limits. It is enough to make you growl and sneer — or fall delicately in love. The first time PAPER heard the band’s poem of a track “The Scythe,” pressed up against the stage at that aforementioned downtown dive, it felt like a jolt — a stab, the awakening of a numb memory. When the words, “Next time you call, I’ll be your girl/ You’ll be in silk, and I’ll wear my furs/ We can go out, I feel your mouth/ Open me up, butcher my heart/ Please let me die on the street where you live,” hit us, they landed like a pound of cathartic bricks. Awe. Ouch. We also got to bear witness to their track “This Is the Killer Speaking” before the rest of the world did — on stage, but mostly in our headphones on repeat, smirking along to the devious delivery of cheeky lyrics, laughing to the words “Here comes the killer, here comes your girl!”

When PAPER last sat down with The Last Dinner Party, we talked about what it was like to watch them play their first New York City show in the famed Bowery Ballroom as they twirled on the stage in layered vintage lace we described at the time as “modern, angsty Marie Antoinette (the Sofia Coppola version).” It was fresh off the release of their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, a collection of hits led by their delectable bite of a baroque-pop single, “Nothing Matters.” Last month, a few weeks before the release of their second album, From the Pyre, we got to catch up with the band again. This time over cocktails in a midtown bar, as Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, and Aurora Nishevci (Georgia Davies wasn’t present but was there in spirit) and filled us in on how the album took shape and who they each had to become to make it.Let's talk about your show last night in the East Village. How like the performance for each of you? Abigail Morris: It was so special. We were saying it really felt like we'd gone back in time to our early shows back in London when we were really close to people on a really tight stage ... that energy. We haven't done that in so long. So it was a really sweet feeling to be able to do that and think about how far we've come from those gigs and how hard we worked.



I wanted to ask you about recording From The Pyre. I know many of the songs were not just created after your last album, and I was reading this quote about Florence Welch telling you to trust your gut. Still, was making your second album at all daunting?



We wanted to challenge ourselves musically.

So what was the priority in the studio? I know it wasn't focusing on external feedback or making replications of the same songs, but what was it? Nishevi: Letting the songs breathe. Seeing how far we can take them. Not holding back ... not any "It needs to be three minutes long because that's what everyone does," or "We have to think about how to play it live." There is an element of knowing our audience and wanting it to feel good live, but as well, trying to balance that and not letting that stop you from writing something that we might not be able to do ... we won't be able to have a choir and an orchestra, but we're not gonna let that stop us writing obscure, difficult things. We wanted to challenge ourselves musically. I love that idea of not holding back. Was there a moment in the studio where you found this album coming together? Or did it just come about organically as you went along?

Morris: We went into this record without a final idea. It wasn't a concept record at all, we didn't know what it was about at all. I think it's often the case with artistic projects ... it's why you title songs and paintings most of the time, after you finish them. You have that clarity of what we were talking about the whole time. When you're in the throes of writing and recording each little song is its own separate story, and you're not thinking, What does it mean? Because you're just in the weeds. And then it was only close to finishing the record that we sat down, and we were like, What was that about? And I think it made sense that it operates like an anthology, like Canterbury Tales. Each song is a little story, a vignette, and overall, the album is about storytelling. It's about your personal life as an artist, and how you see the world, how you decide to mythologize people in your life and relationships and feelings that you have, and your way of making sense of the world through allegory and characters. When you take a real experience and turn it into more of a fictional story does it create space from that experience for you? Or do you become even more tied to it because it's permanent now that it's taken on the form of a song?



Morris: That's such a good question. I feel like it's a bit of both. I feel like it's a way of regaining control of the situation. Because I think for me personally, most of the catalysts for songwriting are troubles of the heart. They're never happy love stories. It's always a heartbreak or a pining. And I feel like when you're heartbroken or when your relationships aren't working the way you want them to, there's a sense that you don't have control over the other person and you never will. You're only responsible for your own feelings and reactions. I think writing a song is a wat to feel like you're in control of the situation. It's like when they say, history was written by the winners ... you're the one in charge of the narrative. Except for me, I only date other musicians, so it's a race! Who can immortalize who first.

We felt really liberated and not at the whim of outside expectations.