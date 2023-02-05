Adele Says She's Attending the Super Bowl 'Just for Rihanna'

Adele will be attending America's most popular sporting event — if only to see the halftime performer.

During a show for her Las Vegas residency at Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 3, the "Easy On Me" singer asked a fan on stage if she would be attending the Super Bowl. When the fan said yes, Adele admitted she too would be going — but purely to see Rihanna perform. "I'm going just for Rihanna," Adele said, adding, "I do't give a flying fuck," before letting out a full-hearted laugh amidst cheering from the audience.

The moment, captured on video and since viral on social media, is far from the first time Adele has alluded to being a fan of the Savage x Fenty mogul throughout her career. In 2015, ahead of the release of Rihanna's critically-acclaimed Anti, Adele told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: "I got very excited last night because there was some teasers for Rihanna's new record. I’m on the edge, living life on the edge — in a good way! I'm the biggest Riri fan. I love her."

Then, three years later, forTime Magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2018, the "Rolling in the Deep" artist penned a tribute essay about her "goofball" friend. "She has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own," Adele wrote. "The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours."

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday February 12, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. After widespread speculation, Rihanna was confirmed as the performer for the event's halftime show, which will be produced in partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Last year's award-winning performance featured an ensemble performance from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar. Previous acts have included The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Prince, Madonna, and more.