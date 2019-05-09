Calvin Klein has released a new #MyTruth campaign and their cast of "cultural catalysts" tapped to "speak their truth" is fairly unreal.

We see Moore lounging in briefs and stunting in a body suit, while Abstract hangs out in a field of flowers and embraces his boyfriend Jaden Walker.

Moore explained on Instagram that the campaign is "not just about making history" in regards to the fashion heavyweight casting queer and trans models, but rather "about having autonomy over our own experiences & breaking rules & ground to make more space in these jeans for ALL THIS ASS."

Moore was recently featured on TIME's 100 list and in Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2019 alongside Kelela, Sophie Turner and others. Meanwhile, Sivan is the newest face of Glossier. Newer to fashion, Abstract released his solo album Arizona Baby last month.

Along with the group video, the campaign includes cuts of Centineo, Mendes, Eilish and Oranika opening about difficult topics, in their Calvins, of course. Mendes talks about the importance of vulnerability while watching his old YouTube videos.

Eilish explains about why she wears baggy clothes, saying "I don't want the world to know everything about me. That's why I wear big baggy clothes. No one can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath." Centineo talks about his physical and emotional scars, and Oranika delivers a stunning slam poem. Watch the rest of the clips over at People.