Willy Chavarría Interviews Art Director Jess Cuevas

In Willy Chavarría's universe, where fashion threads itself through identity, culture, and emotion, an essential figure emerges: Jess Cuevas, the brand’s Art Director.

In this intimate exchange—an interview conducted by the designer himself who has most radically redefined contemporary Chicano luxury—Cuevas reflects on his artistic trajectory, his creative process, and the power of Latin representation in fashion and the visual arts. From his work ethic to his aesthetic language, his perspective reveals that sensitivity can be a form of resistance.

Cuevas recently captivated international attention during Chavarría’s debut at Paris Fashion Week, solidifying a visual narrative that intertwines vulnerability with strength. His name now circulates among photographers, musicians like Madonna, and designers who look to his work for a modern, deep, and unapologetically Latino voice. As he puts it, the mission is clear: “I want people to see others who look like them in spaces they never imagined themselves in.” A declaration that redefines not only fashion, but also how the Latin community sees, and celebrates, itself in the world.

Willy Chavarría: I see you as a transformative person. From the moment we met, you’ve been in a constant phase of incredible growth—personally and artistically. Were you always this driven growing up? Was there a moment when you realized you were becoming the force you are today? Or has it always been there? When I was very, very young, my mom used to say I was incredibly persistent. I always wanted to do more, to be more—even to the point of pushing myself too hard. Then in my twenties and thirties, I felt like I lost my way. I had a clothing store; it closed. It was depressing, and I lost that spark.

I’d say everything came back around 2020. I attribute much of that to quitting drinking and not using drugs; I stayed completely clear. It all returned with strength then. And during COVID, I finally had the time to really make things.

Madonna artwork by Jess Cuevas

How have all the years before we started working together influenced what we create now? All those years before meeting you, I worked extremely hard, pushing myself in many different areas. I think that contributes to the work ethic we share now—how we multitask and excel across so many facets of what we do together.

Our creative connection truly feels supernatural. Did you use any kind of witchcraft to bring us together? And which one of us do you think will die first? I have a strange gift: when I say things out loud, they tend to come true. I remember watching an interview of yours and thinking, “I think we’d be friends.” And here we are. So no, I didn’t use witchcraft—but there’s definitely something in the air.

And I don’t like thinking about death, but I think you’d go first… you’ve been coughing since 2020. Or maybe we’d die together, in a heart attack somewhere in Paris, maybe.

Oh my God, in your book, what's the craziest shit we've experienced together? The wildest moment was that show where we had to block access to the elevators, but people didn’t follow instructions. So, right as the show was about to begin, several people ended up trapped in there. The wildest moment was that show where we had to block access to the elevators, but people didn’t follow instructions. So, right as the show was about to begin, several people ended up trapped in there.

What do you want people to feel in the art you’re creating now? I’d love for people to feel a sense of strength. I hope they find familiarity in my work—something recognizable, even if it also feels slightly out of the ordinary.

I want them to see people like themselves in incredible spaces and in magazines they never imagined, places where they never dreamed of seeing someone who looked like them.