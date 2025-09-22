Nina Dobrev Enjoys Post-Breakup Yacht Vacation With Zac Efron

Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron have been cast in a new hit movie-musical for teens: High School Vampires: The Musical: The Diaries.

The teen stars turned adults about town were snapped in Sardinia last week by peek-a-boo paparazzi. According to Page Six, the pair “appeared to be engaging in light flirtatious conversation together,” which is another way of saying that the perpetual heartthrob was canoodling with The Vampire Diaries star on a yacht.

Obviously they are two very rich Hollywood stars, but it’s kind of quaint that they could just be literally any couple on a night out at the brewery in Fresno, California.

Later in the week, more pap shots appeared of the two having fun in the sun. She wore a one piece bathing suit and he wore his extremely visible muscles.

Now, all isn’t exactly what it seems. Nina Dobrev’s stan army was quick to remind everyone that the two have been “very good friends since 2010,” complete with photographic evidence of their longtime, totally platonic relationship. I even found this video from 2019 of Efron doing a workout with Dobrev, complete with his signature bleach blonde hair. Again, this is literally any couple at a Crossfit gym in Fresno, California.

Dobrev is due for a vacation regardless, seeing as she called off her engagement from superstar snowboarder Shaun White after five years together. At the time, sources told a variety of outlets the two had irreconcilable differences. What a classic story; she wanted a career and he wanted kids. Thankfully, she chose the career — and yacht vacations with the buffest man I’ve seen in some time.

Efron, meanwhile, hasn’t been properly linked to anyone since his situationship with model Vanessa Valladares in 2020. 10 months after they were first linked, both The Daily Telegraph and Efron’s friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed their relationship had run its course. Kudos, then, to Nina Dobrev. Cheers to breaking Zac Efron’s tabloid romance dry spell!