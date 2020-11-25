After signing earlier this year to Issa Rae's label in a joint effort with Atlantic Records, Yung Baby Tate has announced her latest EP under Raedio, called After the Rain. The seven-track effort includes collaborations with genre trailblazers Flo Milli and 6LACK, and will hit streaming platforms on December 4.

"There comes a time in every girl's life where she has to make a decision, make a sacrifice. Ask herself, 'Is it gonna be you, or is it gonna be me?'" she says in the EP's trailer. "I decide to choose me. I saw a sign, and I had to chase it."

"Rainbow Cadillac," the first single off the EP, dropped earlier this week and samples Danity Kane's 2006 single, "Showstopper." The accompany music video features Yung Baby Tate with a clique of dancers in a car mechanic's shop, performing choreography in a wash of bright neon lights.



Stream "Rainbow Cadillac" off Yung Baby Tate's After The Rain EP, below.