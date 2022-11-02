Of all the things to take away from new "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic, implications that the accordion playing parodist and pop icon Madonna might have been a thing might just be the wildest.

Speculation over whether the two might have had a romantic relationship in the past shortly began after a trailer for the forthcoming comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe appeared to show a fervent makeout session between Yankovic and Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

The scene quickly sparked a deluge of Google searches with Yankovic himself noting, "It amuses me to no end that this is currently the #3 Google search under my name."

But as any film about a man who built an entire career on parodying pop hits, the movie depicting his rise to fame also takes its fair share of liberties with the truth in an attempt to poke fun at other Oscar bait-y biopics. That said, it does then beg the question as to whether or not this brief Yankovic/Madonna fling was one of those playful fabrications.

Thankfully, Yankovic finally cleared up the confusion in his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "There are a few little nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic," Yankovic concedes, but admits that the two never dated back in the '80s. "Our relationship is platonic, by the way. The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage, so that's the extent of the relationship."

Yankovic went on to say that Madonna does, however, play "a huge part [in] the movie" as the story progresses. He explains that Madonna ends up serving as a stand-in for the "Yankovic bump," which is actually a real-life phenomenon where getting parodied by Weird Al translates into a spike in song sales for the artist. "Madonna sort of becomes like the 'villain' in the movie," he says. "She does everything she can to calculatedly get me to do a parody of her new single so she can get that Yankovic bump."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is set to premiere this Friday on the Roku Channel.