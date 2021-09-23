We all know TikTok as the machine behind some of the most talked about trends and products. From chlorophyll drops to Scrub Daddy sponges, the app has given us countless reasons to blow all our savings.

The beauty community, in particular, has followed suit in pointing out products and demonstrating new (or recycled) techniques for viral trends, from the fox-eye look to different blush placements.

While we love getting all the hottest recommendations from our TikTok beauty girlies like Mikayla Nogueira, our wallets definitely don't. Thanks to a few savvy beauty lovers though, even the viral products have viral dupes.

Of course, dupes for iconic makeup products have been around forever, but there's something refreshing about finding near-identical alternatives for all the products TikTok has sold out.

Here are some of our favorite viral dupes discovered on TikTok by the best of the beauty community:

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter vs. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow

Charlotte Tilbury has a strong presence on the app and it's well-deserved. The professional makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur has created formulas that work for so many people. One of her most famed products that TikTok launched into virality is the Hollywood Flawless Filter: a creamy sheer pigmented glow serum designed to be worn with foundation atop or on its own for a natural dewy look. Maybelline released a dupe that absolutely blew our minds. The Instant Age Rewind has a similar sheer and ultra-glow formula for a "filter effect" on the skin. The best part, it's near 4 times cheaper!

@mikaylanogueira @mikaylanogueira A DUPE for the Flawless Filter? 🤔🤯 #makeup #beauty #makeupdupe #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #CompleteMyLook

MILK Hydrogrip Primer vs. ELF MintMelt Cooling Primer

Ah, the controversial product that is primer. Some people swear by it, some people hate it, some people don't even know what it does. The MILK Hydro Grip primer was one of the first primers I've seen go viral on TikTok and for good reason. Its jelly-textured formula leaves the face feeling sticky (in a good way) once applied and adheres to makeup, unlike any primer I've seen before. ELF released a similar jelly primer, called MintMelt, that is designed to soothe the skin while giving that same gripping effect to your complexion products. ELF even included hyaluronic acid in the formula to make sure skin stays hydrated underneath all-day makeup!

@ameliaolivia09 @ameliaolivia09 Reply to @jam_l_ Is it a dupe? #elfmintprimer #affordablemakeup #affordablebeautydupe #milkhydrogripprimer #primerreview

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream vs. SOL Face & Body Bronzing Balm

If you really know makeup, you know the Chanel Soleil Tan Bronzing Base is one of the most loved products from Chanel Beauty. This cream bronzer typically stays in the world of professional makeup artists ,but a few years ago we saw an influx of beauty YouTubers trying it out. And now TikTok makeup lovers have entered the chat. Any time you see a Kar-Jenner rocking a sun-kissed glow, chances are this bronzer was used by their glam team. Makeup TikTok was quick to discover a dupe to the $50 Chanel Bronzer with SOL's Face & Body Bronzing Balm. At only $15, this velvety cream comes in seven shades (compared to Chanel's two) and offers a remarkably similar sunny look.

@amandafrisch @amandafrisch Chanel bronzer dupe?! Ily @mikaylanogueira for the suggestion! #makeup #HolidayTikTok #smallyoutuber #newmakeup #solbody #colourpop #viral #fyp

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand vs. NYX Sweet Cheeks Tint

Although Charlotte Tilbury's Contour Wands have taken center stage, the Beauty Light Wands have received equal hype. Six shades of highlighter-blush hybrids give a soft pinch of color, with Pinkgasm and Peachgasm leaving the skin rosy and glowing. The Pinkgasm wand sold out almost instantly after Madison Beer revealed that it was her favorite way to get a natural blush. I'll admit, this is a hard product to dupe. The little applicator wand must be paired with a highlighter-infused shade of pink and creamy enough to blend out seamlessly. Although not an exact dupe, NYX came out with a similar shade to Pinkgasm in their Sweet Cheeks Tint. The shade is called Baby Doll and, although it doesn't give the same highlighter-infused glow, it can definitely be replicated with a soft sweep of a shimmery powder highlight on top.

@therealtarnanlamb @therealtarnanlamb nyx sweet cheeks soft cheek tint in the shade babydoll #fyp #makeup #blush

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush vs. Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Blush

Finally, the controversial Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001. This might take the award for the most viral makeup product of 2021. Someone started a rumor on TikTok (Dior's PR team... we're looking at you) that Kylie Jenner swears by this blush. After months of being sold out and people clamoring to get the blue-toned rosy glow, Jenner and her makeup artist both revealed that they never even used that blush. Regardless, the Dior blush is stunning. It comes in two shades: the famous blue-toned pink and a soft coral shade for darker skin tones. The kicker? It's $40. Kylie Cosmetics has a blush, called Winter Kissed, that Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada swears by. With the same blue undertones as the Dior blush, Winter Kissed is only $18.

@roseandben @roseandben What do you think?! 🧐🤔💖 #viralmakeup #makeupreview